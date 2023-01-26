The Old Lada Niva 4x4 Becomes a Light Commercial Vehicle in Russia

Remember the Lada Niva? Well, the potent Russian 4x4 has just been updated again, not with emphasis on giving it a proper interior, or a punchier engine, but on increasing its hauling ability. The model has been turned into a light commercial vehicle (LCV), which is offered in numerous configurations on the local market.
Made by PSA VIS-AVTO JSC, an AVTOVAZ subsidiary, it builds on the Lada Niva Legend, and comes in single- and dual-cab body styles. The automaker states that the frame was reinforced to allow it to carry heavier loads, and the same recipe was applied to the vehicles targeting first responders. As a result, the load capacity has been enhanced by 185 kg (408 lbs), and it is now rated at between 640 and 800 kg (1,411-1,764 lbs).
Two-seaters have large boxes behind the passenger compartment, and that area was made of fiberglass in the five-seat vehicles. Name the job, and chances are Lada can answer the call with all sorts of versions of the Niva LCV, which comprise pretty much everything, from insulated cargo areas, to refrigerated ones. And those who constantly venture off the beaten path can get the heavy-duty suspension, otherwise backed up by the same basic yet potent construction, and low-range gearbox.
Measuring 4,440 mm (174.8 in) long, 1,660 mm (65.4 in) wide, and between 1,640 and 1,940 mm (64.6-76.4 in) tall, the Lada Niva LCVs are equipped with 15- and 16-inch wheels, depending on the model, wrapped in 235/75 and 185/75 tires respectively, the company’s official website reveals. The wheelbase is unchanged over the normal Niva Legend, as it is still 2,850 mm (112.2 in) long. The ground clearance does vary from 205 to 240 mm (8.1-9.5 in) from model to model, and this depends on the suspension and wheels chosen for the off-road-ready light commercial vehicle.
A 1.7-liter engine, with a 1,690cc capacity, provides the firepower. The small gasoline unit produces 83 ps (82 hp/61 kW) at 5,000 rpm, and 129 Nm (95 lb-ft) of torque at 4,000 rpm on 95-octane fuel. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission, and since the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) is irrelevant, they only mentioned the top speed, which is 110 kph (68 mph). The average fuel consumption is either 12 or 13 l/100 km (19.6-18.1 mpg), again depending on the selected model, and four-wheel drive is standard across the range, thus contributing to the hairy-chested nature of the model.
Our Russian is a little bit rusty at the moment, but we managed to find out how much the new Lada Niva Legend LCV costs. For a basic model, the automaker is asking a minimum of 1,153,400 rubles, and that translates to $16,682 at the current exchange rates, which makes it about as pricey as an entry-level Nissan Versa in our market.
