The 2022 Lada Niva Is Not Great to Drive but Somehow Lovable

You probably never heard about the Lada Niva, most people have not, and for a good reason, it’s never really changed from the 70s, it comes with a tiny engine, and it has zero safety ratings. Frankly, the Lada Niva is not an easy car to recommend to anyone. Mat Watson from CarWow reviewed the Lada Niva, 4x4 compact three-door off-roader.
The compact 4x4 Russian off-roader was launched in 1977. Despite its down-to-the-dump ratings, its sales remain unaltered almost 50 years later. That might come as a shocker, right? Well, the Lada Niva trades to a great effect on its durability, affordability, and off-road agility.
The Lada Niva has barely changed. It still comes with its iconic 70s three-door body with a monocoque chassis. Under the hood is a 1.7-liter 4-cylinder engine making 80 hp.
The SUV's interior by today’s standards is quite medieval, retaining its 70s ergonomics. You’ll get roll-up windows on the base model and one airbag. Passenger safety on the Lada Niva is almost non-existent. It was so bad that the Russian safety assessment program awarded it zero out of four stars - better watch out!
It’s not all negative, the Lada Niva has a major selling point. It’s indestructible, with outstanding off-roading capability. Three Lada Nivas hold the record for driving in the Himalayas at the highest altitude.
So, how does it feel to drive the Niva? Watson feels the gear shifts are quite agricultural for a road car, the brakes are good for low speeds, but terrible at high speeds. It’s not an ideal choice for highway driving due to the engine capacity. However, it thrives off-road on literally any surface including; quarries, axle twisters, slippery slopes, and rocks. It does a fantastic job and is quite fun to drive.
Should you buy it? Well, Watson thinks you should avoid it.
