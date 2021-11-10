The 2022 Lada Niva Is Not Great to Drive but Somehow Lovable

You probably never heard about the Lada Niva, most people have not, and for a good reason, it’s never really changed from the 70s, it comes with a tiny engine, and it has zero safety ratings. Frankly, the Lada Niva is not an easy car to recommend to anyone. Mat Watson from CarWow reviewed the Lada Niva, 4x4 compact three-door off-roader.

