Russia's Lada Niva Bronto Gets a Very Jeep-ish Promo, Proves Its Mettle off the Lit Path

Unless you live in Russia, or some parts of Eastern Europe at least, chances are you don’t give a flying hoot about the new Lada Niva Bronto. And we cannot blame you for that, because there are far more exciting off-roaders out there, yet most of them do cost a small fortune.
Not the Niva Bronto, however, because at 917,900 rubles, which equals to $12,495 at the current exchange rate, it is very affordable, to say the least. By comparison, the Dacia Duster, which is more of a crossover than an SUV, kicks off at just under £14,000 in the UK, or roughly $18,500, when ordered with the 113 bhp (115 ps / 85 kW) 1.5-liter diesel engine and all-wheel drive.
Speaking of power, the Russian high-rider soldiers on with the same 1.7-liter gasoline mill. The naturally aspirated engine is shared with other versions of the Niva and develops 82 hp (83 ps / 61 kW) and 95 lb-ft (129 Nm) of torque. It’s mated to a five-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling a 17-second acceleration to 62 mph (100 kph), and allowing it to max out at 88 mph (142 kph).
It may use a very familiar power unit, but the Niva Bronto has an improved ground clearance of 9.5 inches (240 mm). Moreover, it also gets additional upgrades, such as the re-tuned suspension with modified shock absorbers, and reinforced rear axle. To better cope with arduous terrains, the center locking differential, otherwise standard across the family, is joined by front and rear locking differentials.
Telling it apart is relatively easy, if you know your Nivas that is, because the Luxe trim level features metal bumpers at both ends, extended wheel arches, roof rails, and off-road tires wrapped around the 15-inch alloy wheels. Plastic bumpers, original grille, more cladding, and front fog lamps are reserved for the Prestige, which is the range-topping grade.
The interior is identical to that of the Legend specification, though we’d better wrap it up and let you check it out in action in the video that follows, which looks very Jeep-ish if you ask us.
