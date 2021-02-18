Major Mars Landing Hours Away, Here’s How to Stay in the Loop

2 You Can Turn Anything Into an EV, Even a Lada Niva

Lada Niva: Going Strong at 44. And This Russian Hard Candy Won't Crack Soon

The commercial career of this little stubborn Russian 4x4 started in 1977. The technical stuff hidden inside her ultracompact body came partially from the Russian adaptation of the Fiat 124/125 (born in 1966 in Torino), locally known as the Lada 1200/1500. 15 photos



I’m talking here about the idea of a small and lightweight 4x4 vehicle with remarkable off-road capabilities, robust construction, low gear range, short wheelbase, wheels of a relatively big diameter, a simple and practical interior designed to accommodate more than two people or two people and some stuff.



This proved to be a winning recipe anytime through the worst driving conditions. Functionally, the Lada Niva has a determinant advantage over the military



Remember that saying: if it isn’t there, it can’t break! Simplicity has a key role in the Niva’s reliablity. And event if it breaks, it is easy to find out what’s broken. This kind of vehicle is still appreciated and needed almost everywhere on Earth. Especially if it comes cheap. Know the SUV -acting like B-segment 2WD family hatch called the Dacia Sandero Stepway? The Lada Niva can be found cheaper on certain markets and it doesn’t need a road at all.



Fact: it’s the year 2021 and the Lada Niva, as you see this hard candy, is still exported toward the pretentious market of the Regarding the design, it is rather easy to notice the Niva was styled to keep a kind of family look with the contemporary Lada sedans. So, even in 1977, there was nothing really new about it. In fact, looking back further, the very deep roots of its DNA can be found in the early 40s, when the military Jeep took shape.I’m talking here about the idea of a small and lightweight 4x4 vehicle with remarkable off-road capabilities, robust construction, low gear range, short wheelbase, wheels of a relatively big diameter, a simple and practical interior designed to accommodate more than two people or two people and some stuff.This proved to be a winning recipe anytime through the worst driving conditions. Functionally, the Lada Niva has a determinant advantage over the military Jeep : its body really has an interior! You can heat it, you can roll down and up the winodws and even use a glovebox inside a proper dashboard! A quite civilized environment, after all. Siberia, here we come!Remember that saying: if it isn’t there, it can’t break! Simplicity has a key role in the Niva’s reliablity. And event if it breaks, it is easy to find out what’s broken. This kind of vehicle is still appreciated and needed almost everywhere on Earth. Especially if it comes cheap. Know the-acting like B-segment 2WD family hatch called the Dacia Sandero Stepway? The Lada Niva can be found cheaper on certain markets and it doesn’t need a road at all.Fact: it’s the year 2021 and the Lada Niva, as you see this hard candy, is still exported toward the pretentious market of the Western Europe (not in so big numbers, however). Replacement? I believe the guys from Lada would answer this with another question: pochemu (russian for "why")? Yep, that’s a quite tough question. Right now, seems the “eternal” Niva will be assembled at least until 2024. Want something like the Niva, but not Russian made? Try the Suzuki Jimny. If you aren’t taller than a typical Japanese fellow, it will fit you.