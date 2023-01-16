The Newest Seiko Prospex Is Inspired by Underwater Archaeology and Also Supports It

No yachting or boating enthusiast can set off on their water adventures without a high-performance diver’s watch on their wrist. Seiko wrote history with Japan’s first-ever diver’s watch, and now it raises the bar once again, with the launch of a limited-edition reinterpretation that will also help support underwater archaeology.
The new Seiko Prospex is no ordinary diver’s watch. First of all, it’s the modern version of an iconic model, the 62MAS. Launched by Seiko back in 1965, it would become Japan’s first diver’s watch, boasting unrivaled legibility and reliability at the time. This new version pays tribute to the incredible heritage, easily noticeable in its design. At the same time, it’s contemporary in performance and technical details.
Sporting a striking deep-blue color, the Seiko Prospex comes with the brand’s acclaimed mechanical movement Caliber 8L35, developed exclusively for its diver’s watches, hour markers and hands coated with Lumibrite for legibility even in harsh conditions, plus a sleek silicone strap that’s designed to be both comfortable for the wearer and durable.
Legibility is also enhanced by the dual-curved sapphire with anti-reflective coating on the interior. Plus, the new watch benefits from the famous Zaratsu polishing technique – a finishing step in the case polishing process, where the case slides against a sandpaper-covered metal plate, for a mirror finish with incredible sharpness.
If you look carefully at the new watch’s dial, you’ll probably notice the similarity with one of the navigation tools that the ancients used. That’s the marine astrolabe, a tool with a complex design that we can thankfully admire and analyze to this day, because plenty of these ancient navigational instruments have been recovered.
The astrolabe inspiration isn’t connected just to the Seiko Prospex being a diver’s watch. It also reflects the link between this timepiece and underwater archaeology. The brand supports specific maritime charities, as part of its Save the Ocean initiative. In this particular case, the focus is on a fascinating historical site in Greece.
The Fournoi Underwater Survey and Excavation Project recovers shipwrecks from vessels that ended up on the bottom of the sea sometime in the 4th century. Almost 60 shipwrecks have been recovered from this Greek island alone, during the project’s nearly ten years of existence.
It’s fascinating to see how a modern tool for today’s underwater explorers can also contribute to uncovering ships and maritime artefacts from the past.
The new timepiece is released as a limited edition, with only 1,300 units available – each with the serial number engraved on the case back. Those who would like to sport one of these unique watches on their wrist must be on the lookout for the new Seiko Prospex 1965 Diver's Modern Re-interpretation, coming up in February.
Sporting a striking deep-blue color, the Seiko Prospex comes with the brand’s acclaimed mechanical movement Caliber 8L35, developed exclusively for its diver’s watches, hour markers and hands coated with Lumibrite for legibility even in harsh conditions, plus a sleek silicone strap that’s designed to be both comfortable for the wearer and durable.
Legibility is also enhanced by the dual-curved sapphire with anti-reflective coating on the interior. Plus, the new watch benefits from the famous Zaratsu polishing technique – a finishing step in the case polishing process, where the case slides against a sandpaper-covered metal plate, for a mirror finish with incredible sharpness.
If you look carefully at the new watch’s dial, you’ll probably notice the similarity with one of the navigation tools that the ancients used. That’s the marine astrolabe, a tool with a complex design that we can thankfully admire and analyze to this day, because plenty of these ancient navigational instruments have been recovered.
The astrolabe inspiration isn’t connected just to the Seiko Prospex being a diver’s watch. It also reflects the link between this timepiece and underwater archaeology. The brand supports specific maritime charities, as part of its Save the Ocean initiative. In this particular case, the focus is on a fascinating historical site in Greece.
The Fournoi Underwater Survey and Excavation Project recovers shipwrecks from vessels that ended up on the bottom of the sea sometime in the 4th century. Almost 60 shipwrecks have been recovered from this Greek island alone, during the project’s nearly ten years of existence.
It’s fascinating to see how a modern tool for today’s underwater explorers can also contribute to uncovering ships and maritime artefacts from the past.
The new timepiece is released as a limited edition, with only 1,300 units available – each with the serial number engraved on the case back. Those who would like to sport one of these unique watches on their wrist must be on the lookout for the new Seiko Prospex 1965 Diver's Modern Re-interpretation, coming up in February.