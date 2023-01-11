Limited-Edition $7.7K Grand Seiko Sports a Unique Cloud-Inspired Dial Design

Not everything has to be about power, adrenaline, and adventure. And not every timepiece needs to fit an active, sport-infused lifestyle. This fresh release from the Japanese brand Grand Seiko is an invitation to contemplate and admire nature’s serene beauty. This limited-edition gem reveals its own tiny wonders, without compromising on the precision that made the brand famous.
If you’re a fan of Japanese culture, you’re most likely familiar with Grand Seiko. After separating from Seiko in 2017, this luxury watch maker has continued to launch some stunning timepieces, all reflecting Japanese symbols that are known and beloved worldwide (such as the cherry blossom).
Some would say that the brand’s most iconic model is still the Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGA011, introduced more than a decade ago, in 2010. The name hints at the dial’s special texture and color, inspired by the look of fresh snow. It’s also innovative thanks to its sweeping second hand, meaning that it glides instead of beating like typical mechanical watches’ hands. Finally, it features the brand’s 9R65 Spring Drive movement, famous for combining mechanical, magnetic, and electric energy.
This is one of the three movements currently available for the Grand Seiko watches, together with the 9S mechanical, and the 9F quartz. The 9S was first introduced in 1998, with the SBGR001 watch, and claims to be one of the top mechanical movements in the world. Because this year it celebrates a milestone anniversary of 25 years, the brand has released a limited-edition model as a tribute.
This is the new SBGH311, part of the Heritage Collection. Like all the Grand Seiko watches, the main design inspiration comes from the Japanese landscapes. In this case, the first thing that catches your eye is the delicate cloud design on the silver-colored dial. This is supposed to symbolize the Iwate mountain peaking among the clouds, as the sun rises. It’s an image that’s familiar to the craftsmen who work at the Grand Seiko Studio in Shizukuishi. This is where the legendary 9S family of movements is coming to life.
The delicate contrasting second hand matches the unique blue color on the back of the dial. Obviously inspired by a clear blue sky, this special color was obtained through anodic oxidation, a process that helps create an oxide film on a metallic layer. Mostly used for corrosion resistance, it’s also known to be used for obtaining various cosmetic effects, such as this one.
The new SBGH311 comes with a medium-size 37mm case, just like the original SBGR001, with the limited-edition inscription on the back, as well as each serial number engraved. Only 1,200 units were made for this anniversary edition and are already available, each with a €7,200 (around $7,700) price tag.
