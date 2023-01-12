The New TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer Is the Boldest Take Yet on the Monza Nameplate

The latest offering from one of the world’s leading luxury watchmakers, TAG Heuer, is not a Carrera or a Monaco. Instead, the company decided to reintroduce the beloved Monza nameplate as a “contemporary tribute to the indelible link between TAG Heuer and competition motorsport.”
The new and sophisticated timepiece is called TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer Watch and combines Swiss craftsmanship with the latest in technological innovation. Basically, the Monza Flyback watch is a classic chronograph with a modern twist.
If you’re not familiar with the Monza name, let us tell you that the original version of the TAG Heuer Monza watch was introduced in 1976 to celebrate Ferrari’s victory in the Formula One World Championship with Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni in 1975. It was the Scuderia’s first victory since 1964, and Tag Heuer was their sponsor back then.
The Monza name returned to the brand’s portfolio only a handful of times since then, in 2000 and again in 2016 for the 40th anniversary of the model.
Now, the watchmaker is bringing back the Monza in a modern, more vibrant, and skeletonized incarnation. Besides the name and the bold case profile, the new TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer shares little else with the original model but boasts some features that certainly make it stand out.
As its name suggests, it is a flyback chronograph and boasts a 42mm highly resistant carbon case with an intricate smoke-like finishing pattern that mixes deep blacks with gray hues. Carbon is not precisely a common material for watch cases, but it is used in racing, so it’s possibly one of the ways the company wanted to tie the new release to its motorsports heritage.
The matte forged carbon gives the semi-cushion case a more aggressive look, adding to its aesthetic complexity.
The timepiece features an open-worked black dial, whose skeletonized design is meant to reveal some of the mechanics underneath, and a sapphire crystal face. Tachymeter and pulsometer scales adorn the outer ring of the dial, while red and blue accents against the black case and dial contribute to the overall vivid look of the watch.
It has a two-register layout, showing a translucent blue chronograph counter at 3 o’clock and the seconds counter at 6 o’clock. There is also a date window at 9 o’clock with a similar luminescent design.
Two scales are integrated on the periphery, a tachymeter for measuring distances and a pulsometer for measuring the pulse
On the back, the watch has a sapphire display caseback that offers a glimpse at TAG Heuer’s in-house self-winding Caliber 02 Flyback, a reliable and accurate movement. The flyback function allows the wearer to reset the chronograph with a single push of the reset button, which comes in handy when you want to keep track of time during sporting events or other activities.
Last but not least, the TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer offers power autonomy of up to 80 hours and is water resistant up to 100 meters, so it can be worn in a variety of environments.
The only caveat is that not every mortal will afford to buy a unit of the new TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer, as it comes with a premium price of $13,500, which is double the Autavia Flyback Chronograph, a timepiece that has the same movement but a simpler case.
