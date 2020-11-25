Kindergarten for Divers: Deepspot Is The World’s Deepest Diving Pool

A new pool that opened in Poland last weekend laughs in the face of your home pool and your diving adventures, regardless of location. It also just snags the title of the world’s deepest pool.
Of course, this is no regular pool. With a maximum depth of 45.4 meters (149 feet), the aptly titled Deepspot will serve as a training facility for the military and firefighters, while also offering scuba divers a little something to explore when nothing else is available. Since it’s a training center, it’s open even under current restrictions caused by the ongoing health crisis.
Located in Mszczonów, Poland, Deepspot features several levels of depth and stuff to explore on each of them. It includes a simulated shipwreck, reproductions of underwater caves, as well as Mayan ruins. It doesn’t have any colorful life forms but, as scuba instructor Przemyslaw Kacprzak says in the video below, it is truly the next best thing to actually diving in the ocean.
“There is no beautiful fish or coral reefs here, so it is not a substitute for the sea, but it is really a good place to learn and train in order to dive safely,” the instructor explains. “And that's funny! It's like a kindergarten for divers!”
The second video available at the bottom of the page shows a dive off the deep end, in the most literal sense. Though the entire pool is illuminated to allow proper training and emergency response, there’s little light at the bottom of it.
Deepspot was built over the course of two years and cost some €8.9 million (approximately $10.6 million at today’s exchange rate) in total. Around 5,000 cubic meters of cement were used to build it, and as of right now, it holds some 8,000 cubic meters of heated water, more than 20 times the volume of a “regular” Olympic-sized pool.
