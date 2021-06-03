5 Mercedes-AMG GT R Hunts Down C63 S and A45 S Around Philip Island GP Circuit

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Convertible Isn't Perfect, Still Sounds Fun Hitting 161 MPH

Granted, at home in Germany , the E-Class Cabriolet kicks off at €57,679.30 (around $70,300 at the current exchange rates) in the base E200 configuration, and then you almost have to pay the car all over again to reach the €91,564.55 (almost $112k) quotation of the E53.Mind you, that’s without taking the options into account. But, of course, the reviewer behind the Mr. Benz YouTube channel doesn’t need to concern himself with such trifle matters. So, why should we? It’s much better just to enjoy the lovely blue magno shade and the fact that, unlike other Autobahn-focused vloggers, he actually delivers the whole nine yards ( walkaround , interior, soundcheck, and the action) in a single package.As such, let’s kick off with the presentation from the 0:45 mark to find out why he initially thinks “the only thing missing here right now is the eight cylinder,” only to conclude towards the end of the day that “this car is so much more fun than the (previous) E63, it’s way slower but more fun when it comes to the sound(track).”You’ll know what he means as we tag along for the walkaround, the little things he doesn’t like when judging the exterior (4:30 mark comes with reminiscing the former “sand dust” taillights and a low appreciation of the plastic diffuser), and the cool interior bits and pieces. Since it’s a Cabriolet , we’re always suckers for the neat ballet performed by the opening and closing of the soft-top.It also serves as a great appetizer for the soundcheck part (from 8:12), which takes place both from inside the car and outside. It’s a great tune because he’s inside a closed parking lot and it bodes well with his voice that sometimes reminds us of the great Terminator (a.k.a. Arnold Schwarzenegger).Now for the fun part. The drive kicks off at the 10:06 mark with a casual ride in Comfort mode. Don’t worry, because although the E53 wasn’t configured with the Driver’s Package, we’re still getting the usual high-speed Autobahn treats, including a launch in Sport+ mode (from 13:40), as well as a quick jump to 259 kph (161 mph) before settling into our favorite part: the “sound driving.”