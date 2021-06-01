Mercedes-AMG Goes Skateboarding, Palace Designs Car Livery for Joint Collection

Performance exclusivity meets the free-spirited attitude towards life as an ethos, according to Mercedes-AMG and skateboard/streetwear brand Palace, so it’s no wonder they decided to join forces on such common ground. That means you can now have both motorsport traits and street skateboarding at the same time, thanks to their new cooperation.
Palace is considered (at least by Mercedes-AMG) a legendary skateboarding brand from London, one that had a trailblazer role in the sector and expanded into fashion to bring to the entire world its bespoke styling.
That makes it a perfect fit for Mercedes-AMG to try and find the shared basics, such as the quest for performance, speed, adrenaline, and the coolness factor. That was all they needed to launch a co-branded ensemble of apparel and accessories jointly created by Palace and the high-performance vehicle brand.
More so, Palace will present alongside Mercedes-AMG its very first vehicle livery. It will be plastered all over the no. 6 Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing car of the Mercedes-AMG Team HRT that will take its rightful place on the grid line of the renowned ADAC Total 24-hour race at the Nürburgring on June 4th.
According to both brands, the livery and collection have been inspired by an intriguing fusion of the “energy of endurance racing and the rich iconography of AMG,” combining streetwear with the world of motorsport. Everyone will get to see its main hero displayed prominently on the hood of the Palace Mercedes-AMG GT3: a white saber-toothed tiger.
Additional touches of color come from the animal’s habitat, with Palace and Mercedes-AMG using splashes of orange, violet, white, and black on the car and the apparel collection. As far as the latter is concerned, it will include basics such as a Gore-Tex jacket and trousers, a leather jacket, sweatshirts, hoodies, polo shirts, and T-shirts.
Accessories, meanwhile, include caps, knitted beanie hats, driving gloves, or luxurious leather bags, among others. Naturally, there’s also a skateboard featuring a matched Mercedes-AMG set of wheels. The companies kick off sales in Palace stores and online from June 4th, 11 a.m. BST at home in UK and 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST in America.
