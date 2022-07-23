The Magical Timberline Camper Whisks Your Family Away to Forgotten and Off-Grid Lands

Folks, I recently discovered a crew from Kirkland, Washington, dubbed Homegrown Trailers (HT), and while the name of this crew may lead you to believe that they build materials from materials like hemp, they actually base their work on a different kind of sustainable good, wood, hence the striking images in the gallery.
Back in 2006, co-founder and CEO of HT, Corey Weathers, received his first taste of the parenting life. Being an avid outdoorsman, solutions needed to be found in order to continue enjoying the outdoors while keeping the kids clean, healthy, and happy. Thus, in 2016, like most other things in this life, HT was created out of need. After all, necessity is the mother of invention.
Since then, this crew has been hard at work, meeting their own needs and those of countless clients. To do this, they currently offer just two machines on their website, one of which is the Timberline, the object of our obsessions today, and possibly tomorrow, the day after, week, month, year...you get the idea.
When I started this article, I mentioned that this bugger is a sustainable solution to your classic composite campers. To achieve this, wood is selected from "approved sources" to minimize environmental impact. Speaking of minimal environmental impact, each Timberline is also designed to use up to 800 watts of solar power, stored via multiple batteries. Considering your average off-grid enthusiast is happy with up to 600 watts of power, it may be a bit more than you need. Or is it?
Let me put things this way: considering the Timberline can support up to five guests in its cozy and wood-filled interior, this amount of energy may just be precisely what you need to ensure all systems and guests have the power they need when they need it.
Let's say you happen to come across around $60,000 (€58,750 at current exchange rates) from some inheritance or remember the password to a long-lost crypto wallet; that's how much you'll need to spend on some 2021 versions. At that moment, you'll pick up the phone and call HT to commission a Timberline. For this year, there seem to be only four more build slots available. I'm curious how many people read this article.
Once you've loaded up your gear and family, it's time to hit the road and start exploring the great outdoors. Since you know that there's plenty of power and 23.5 gallons (106 liters) of fresh water in the Timberline and that it's air-tight and insulated with wool, you venture on without fear and questions of whether you'll make it out of this year's adventure alive.
Sure, you're being asked to drop a tad more than you would on your average camper of this style, but the Timberline is no average camper; it has everything you need to take extended weekends by the horns. With a tad of planning, a Timberline can be a mobile home for a couple or small family, and that's worth bringing to your attention.
