1987 Toyota Dolphin Micro-Camper Looks Like a Magic Shack on Wheels, Awaits Your Bidding

I am starting to get "infected" by the camper bug. I'm spending at least one to two hours each day looking at motorhomes of all shapes and sizes, trying to figure out if I should forget about sportscars and opt for a life on the road instead. And there is a wide variety of options on the market, from Kei Campers to seven-figure Class A motorhomes. But in today's economy, something with a more decent price tag does seem like an interesting option.
Most of the RVs you'll come across look like ordinary vehicles until you step inside. It's at that point that the good part begins. But for this 1987 Toyota Dolphin, things are quite different. It's magic at first sight, and you almost feel like it could transport you to a Disney fairytale or any other fantasy story that you're fond of.
It began life as a normal Class C Motorhome, but whoever built this decided it deserves to be more than just that. The custom-finished exterior wood and stained glass windows make it look more like a shack or cottage you'd come across in the woods.
Of course, the front part of it all is still an old Toyota. Come to think of it, it would be rather cool to go all the way with it and customize the cab as well. The 22R-E 2.4-liter engine is only good for 113 horsepower and 140 lb-ft (190 Nm) of torque.
Even though it was recently rebuilt, you might feel better steering clear of any highways. Once you step inside it feels quite cozy, and we can only imagine how cool it would be to tour the country in it. With a fold-out couch and a bed in the cab overhead, it could be home for a family of three.
Alongside the extensive photo gallery provided by the seller, there are a few videos of it as well. And it seems that you won't need to take out a bank loan to buy this thing. With five more days to go until the auction is over, the highest bid stands at $8,888.
