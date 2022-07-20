Couple Turns Abandoned Airstream Into an Incredibly Stylish Home With an Ingenious Layout

Thanks to the wonder of Internet, you’ve probably peeked inside many RV renovations and quite a few Airstream trailers turned into homes. But once you take a look at Mavis 2.0, chances are you’ll never forget it. In fact, you might even start dreaming about it. Because this former rusty, old Airstream Sovereign is now a stunning boho paradise on wheels, thanks to the incredible attention to detail of a young couple.