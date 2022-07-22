Grumpy-Looking Old Mercedes Fire Engine Is a Cute Hideout for Adventuring Globe-Trotters

It has been through desert storms and dry, rocky roads in the Andes. Its high ground clearance, thick bulky tires, and all-wheel drive helped the beige paintwork blend perfectly with the Sahara dunes. It started life in Germany, in 1978, as a firefighter and was converted to overlander two decades ago.
The heavy-duty retro-style utility Mercedes has a unique setup, with the toilet right next to the entrance; two separate single beds (one doubles as a dining table during the day); a large bookshelf; and a conspicuous snorkel out the right side of the windshield. A full-size spare wheel at the back and two accompanying rescue metal boards complete the rugged look of this all-ground conquering vehicle.
The base vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz Unimog 406 that sits on portal axles, which gives it an impressive ground clearance of almost three feet (one meter), which makes it the perfect motorized home to go over every obstacle on the road. Or off the road, since it is built to feel just as home in cramped urban environments as well as on muddy fields and swampy forests. Expect less in terms of engine performance, such as good mileage and low noise, but rest assured that the Mercedes-built powerplant will soldier on through all possible hardships.
Surprisingly short for a motor home (the entire length is just under 20 feet – or six meters) but uncompromisingly tall, the original truck has massive road experience as a camper. North Africa and South America are its most remarkable journeys, but this Mercedes-Benz can pretty much get anywhere. There is a nice world map that hints at the Next Travel options, and the driver and passenger seat can act as clothes dryers when nobody sits in them (as the video shows).
Despite the very civilian origins, the sandy color gives it a bit of military apparel. All for show because the interior immediately gives away the vacation spirit that lies underneath the highly German “practical first, aesthetics after” Fire Engine design.
Living space is rather Spartan (for camping enthusiasts, that would translate to intimate minimalism). A skylight sheds light on the reality of this RV life, with a kitchen (consisting of two burners and a sink) and a cleverly disguised shower. This know-no-boundaries of a truck is for sale, but the price is debatable with the owner, as the vehicle needs some work.
All in all, if this one-of-a-kind veteran gets your attention, check the video below for the seller’s contact details. For the moment, the motorhome Mercedes is in Europe, but, as its history and the Trans-World branding over the windshield stand proof, it is not afraid of going anywhere. The current owner has gotten a little tired of the vehicle's comfort level for vacations and would like to part ways with it.
The base vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz Unimog 406 that sits on portal axles, which gives it an impressive ground clearance of almost three feet (one meter), which makes it the perfect motorized home to go over every obstacle on the road. Or off the road, since it is built to feel just as home in cramped urban environments as well as on muddy fields and swampy forests. Expect less in terms of engine performance, such as good mileage and low noise, but rest assured that the Mercedes-built powerplant will soldier on through all possible hardships.
Surprisingly short for a motor home (the entire length is just under 20 feet – or six meters) but uncompromisingly tall, the original truck has massive road experience as a camper. North Africa and South America are its most remarkable journeys, but this Mercedes-Benz can pretty much get anywhere. There is a nice world map that hints at the Next Travel options, and the driver and passenger seat can act as clothes dryers when nobody sits in them (as the video shows).
Despite the very civilian origins, the sandy color gives it a bit of military apparel. All for show because the interior immediately gives away the vacation spirit that lies underneath the highly German “practical first, aesthetics after” Fire Engine design.
Living space is rather Spartan (for camping enthusiasts, that would translate to intimate minimalism). A skylight sheds light on the reality of this RV life, with a kitchen (consisting of two burners and a sink) and a cleverly disguised shower. This know-no-boundaries of a truck is for sale, but the price is debatable with the owner, as the vehicle needs some work.
All in all, if this one-of-a-kind veteran gets your attention, check the video below for the seller’s contact details. For the moment, the motorhome Mercedes is in Europe, but, as its history and the Trans-World branding over the windshield stand proof, it is not afraid of going anywhere. The current owner has gotten a little tired of the vehicle's comfort level for vacations and would like to part ways with it.