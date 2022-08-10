The Leaos Carbon Pure E-Bike Is "Premium" at Its Finest: Sports a Top Range of 105 Miles

Folks, the name Leaos has only recently come across my computer screen. However, with their ability to create bicycles using noting more than building techniques derived from the automotive world, it's really no wonder that we're showcasing their work here on autoevolution. Having been around since 2012 and aimed at "creating a new urban-mobility segment" focused on style, appeal, and sustainability. One creation you may remember from this team is their "pressed" e-bike, a machine created similarly to components on your car; two halves are pressed together and then spot welded.
Well, that same building technique can't be applied to the Carbon Pure as carbon fiber isn't the sort of material you can weld. Yes, just as its name would imply, the Pure is completed using the famed composite. However, the frame for this urban monstrosity still yields a monocoque structure. This means that the entire structure is all one continuous piece. Sure, carbon fiber is layered using multiple sheets for strength where it's needed, but the result is the same, a smooth criminal.
Now, the Pure is a machine designed specifically for urban use. This means no taking it off-road, no single tracks, and definitely no long treks and journeys with countless cargo bags. However, if you can figure out a way to add those things to the frame, it surely has the gear needed to achieve nearly all of the settings mentioned above.
this trinket, note that it won a Red Dot Award, and a lot of that has to do with the frame. Part two of the story, however, is dependent on the sort of electronics this bike is equipped with and how they will bring an entirely new level of comfort and joy to your cycling game.
Kicking things off right, Leaos chose a particular e-bike system manufacturer by the name of Bosch to furnish the goods you'll be relying on to get to work on time, cruise around on a Sunday morning, and feel the wind in your hair. With a mid-mounted Performance CX motor that crunches out 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque and can be tuned to give you a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph) or 25 kph (15.5 mph), a feature yielded by two different versions of the bike.
Diving further into the magic that is the Pure, I was confronted with an insane range. Sure, it may be in ideal conditions, but the fact that Leaos advertises a range of 170 km (105 mi) on just one charge is something that feels a tad unreal to me. A 750-watt battery pack will be responsible for this, but only starting with 2024. For now, it's using a 625-watt-hour Powertube.
ultra-modern touches, the Pure expresses a Gates Carbon belt to keep things simple, clean, and easy to maintain, while for the gearbox, you're given a choice of either an Enviolo TR or NuVinci, and for the 2022 models and years to follow, E-14 Rohloff is added to the drivetrain options.
I mentioned that the Pure isn't a bike that is designed for anything more than city use, and that's true, almost. Because Leaos presents each future customer with a portfolio of options for each machine, riders can look forward to things like a suspension front fork and a suspension saddle, but above all, an ability to add a cargo rack, the latter being essential for things like groceries and the likes.
At the end of the day, how much do you think you'll be paying for this sucker? No less than €6,850 ($7,100 at current exchange rates) for the most standard version out there. Oh, it'll also weigh just 21 kg (46 lbs) with all those top-shelf electronics. Just a little something-something to feed your appetite for the premium stuff.
