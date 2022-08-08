Ridden: 3D Printed Urwahn Platzhirsch E-Bike Blows Away Expectations and Delivers Magic

Let's face it, not all things are created equal, and this idea also applies to e-bikes, an industry I've been exploring for the past few years. That said, I discovered a hidden gem over in Germany over a year and a half ago, Urwahn Bikes, and finally, after waiting for nearly the same amount of time, we got our hands on their work, the Platzhirsch, and tested it until I blew out my knee.

45 photos