Powerful Buxus Eva Is a Sturdy Off-Road E-Bike That Likes to Pretend It's a Motorcycle

Motorcycles are not for everyone, but at least we can pretend to ride one even when we’re cruising on our electric bikes. And this whole make-believe process gets a lot easier when the design of the two-wheeler works with you, as is the case with the Buxus Eva.
Described by the manufacturer as an e-bike with a motorcycle spirit, Buxus Eva is powerful, fast, and equipped to go the distance. Not just on the road but off it, too.
The e-bike has a solid aluminum alloy frame, a soft, comfortable, shock-absorbing saddle, and is equipped with 20” fat moped tires that are supported by sturdy cast alloy rims. It also boasts a dual shock-absorbing inverted front fork and hydraulic rear shock absorbers. All of the above work together to deliver smooth, bumpless rides regardless of the terrain. In addition, a lower center of gravity provides better direction and stability.
While its design alone makes the Buxus Eva a head-turner, the e-bike also packs some impressive performance features. The off-road two-wheeler is available in two versions: Eva S and Eva. The former is the most powerful of the two, featuring a 1000V mid-drive motor that delivers a top speed of 38 mph (61 kph). This model also comes with the biggest battery of the two, a 1,200Wh one that claims to offer ranges of up to 75 miles (120 km) per charge.
The less powerful Eva packs a 750W hub motor, can go as fast as 30 mph (48 kph) and is powered by a 960-Wh battery that offers ranges of up to 64 miles (103 km) per charge.
Both bikes come with a dedicated app that provides a keyless experience and there’s also a built-in alarm system included that switches off the power in case of any suspicious activity.
We don’t have a price for the Buxus Eva e-bike just yet but the manufacturer will soon launch an Indiegogo campaign so we’ll get all the missing pieces then. Meanwhile, you can find out more about Buxus Eva on the official website.
