CSC Electric Bicycles Drops Its First Mid-Drive Motor E-Bike, Packs a 1000W Bafang

Described as the company’s first mid-drive motor e-bike, the new FT1000MD fat tire two-wheeler from CSC Electric Bicycles is also the most powerful model launched by CSC so far.
The bike is available in two colors, both of them green, namely Moss and Wasabi. Both are priced equally. Based in Azusa, California, the brand first made a reputation through its CSC Motorcycle branch. But in 2019, the company expanded its business to electric bicycles as well. It now has some nice cruiser utility bikes and fat-tire e-bikes in its lineup.
The new FT1000MD model is the brand’s latest addition and packs a 1000W Bafang G510 mid-drive motor that delivers 160 Nm of torque and shines through its high efficiency. Having a low power consumption helps obtain longer ranges. CSC boasts of the motor's low noise and says it's great for hill climbs and better for your bike’s chain, as it improves its lifespan compared to hub drive e-bike setups. CSC’s bike reaches a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) on pedal assist and 20 mph (32 kph) on throttle.
Featuring an aluminum alloy frame, the bike has a total weight of 75.8 lb (34 kg), with the battery included, which is quite hefty. On the other hand, this is an electric bicycle after all, and one that is equipped with 4” fat tires, so that’s to be expected. And speaking of the battery, the FT1000MD comes with a 48V 16 Ah semi-integrated lithium battery with a capacity of 768 Wh. CSC doesn’t mention anything on the bike’s range.
Other notable features of the FT1000MD are its Tektro E-500 Auriga dual-piston hydraulic brakes, the front suspension with 3.94” (100 mm) of travel and eight levels of damping adjustment, its full-color LCD screen that comes with a sleek speedometer design, to name the most important ones.
CSC’s FT1000MD mid-drive motor e-bike is now available to pre-order both in Moss and Wasabi, with the price being $3,295. The company says it will be available in early 2022.
