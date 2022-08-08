Regular Car Reviews Hoons a Tesla Model S Plaid, the Least Regular Car That Ever Existed

Brian of Regular Car Reviews on YouTube is the kind of guy more likely to point out the positive points of a bone stock mid-80s Dodge Omni before he'd sing the praises of an unobtanium psycho-supercar. But when it comes to the Tesla Model S Plaid, even Mr. Regular had to tip his cap.
As Brian himself pointed out, the current electric power war currently dominated by Tesla is in the same position as big block American muscle car engines were in the late 60s or even the turbocharged JDM scene back in the late 80s.
So to speak, there's still more room to grow with electric drivetrains. Considering a Model S Plaid accelerates from zero to 60 in under two seconds and can reach an unrestricted top speed of 216 mph (347.6 kph), the upper zenith of this EV power war must bend space and time.
In fact, one stomp of the throttle by Brian's right foot gave enough acceleration to warp the image his eyeballs could perceive. As if it really was about to hit light speed. One would suspect that a Model S Plaid would be the perfect test bed to race your souped-up custom car against.
But in a chat with this Model S Plaid's owner, Brian finds that even the most tuned Lancer Evo's, the meanest looking Corvettes, and the fastest Porsche's all wave the proverbial white flag when this Tesla lined up against them.
It's as if every petrolhead in the world knows the Tesla Plaid is practically invincible right now. That is, as Brian points out, until Mopar finally gets their hands on EV drivetrain equipment that isn't straight out of the last decade. Then maybe, just maybe, replaces the Hellcat V8 with something that can truly give Tesla Plaids a run for their money.
Sure, they may both make noises like food blenders, but at least the roads of America won't be dominated by the products of a man who spends more time peddling dogecoin than they do building cars.
