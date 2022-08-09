Desert Rat Flamethrower Is Eager to Fire Up Its Valved Pulsejet Engine and Put On a Show

If he can strap a pulsejet engine to it, he will build it. That’s the Crazy Rocketman’s philosophy in a nutshell, and his latest creation is this blue, valved pulsejet engine-powered Dragon kart, which the builder also refers to as the Desert Rat.
If you’re an Autoevolution reader, you’re probably familiar with Robert Maddox’s thing by now. The so-called Crazy Rocketman is a pulsejet engine maniac who likes to design and build the weirdest vehicles out there, all powered by these flamethrowers. If you want to take a look at all his past contraptions, you should visit either his YouTube channel or his website, or, why not, both. I promise you will be dazzled. Some examples of insane machines in the Rocketman’s portfolio are his Black Torando bike, his Harley-style jet bike, the coffin dragster, or his jet skateboard, to name just a few.
The latest pulsejet engine-powered vehicle to roll out of Maddox’s shop is the Desert Rat dragster, which we are still waiting to see in action. The Crazy Rocketman always takes his creations for a spin in the desert, in Cedarville, California, and boy, does he have fun out there! He likes to take his rides in the evening because he captures them on camera and it has to be a little dark outside to get a nicer view of those engines firing up.
Unfortunately, the Desert Rat is yet to show off its capabilities as a nearby storm put the ride on hold. On the other hand, it was the perfect opportunity for Maddox to introduce his new jet kart to the internet. The Desert Rat produces 270 pounds of thrust out the back and its engine runs really hot, at around 1200 degrees, which explains the aluminum heat shield on the kart, meant to keep that heat away from the rider.
The video below will tell you more about the Desert Rat, so have a look-see.
