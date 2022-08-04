Magicycle's AT Cruiser E-Bike Shows That Chinese EVs Can Bring the Heat for Low Bucks

Heck, with a starting price tag of $1,690 (€1,650 at current exchange rates), it would be worth the next three to five minutes of your time so that you can check out what's available on the market and why you don't need a massive bank account just to own one of these very modern EVs.
If you've never heard of Magicycle, you aren't alone; until recently, they weren't on my radar either. While it's not entirely clear when this team popped up on the market, according to data displayed on their website, this Chinese manufacturer passed the Standard for Safety criteria set in place by CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) and was set loose in August 2020.
That brings us to the machine we see in the gallery, the Cruiser AT e-bike. Oh, and it's equipped with 4-inch cross-section fat tires. While an e-bike on the market isn't anything new, I decided to bring it to your attention because of the sort of capabilities you get for that price tag. Sure, it's Chinese, and if you know how they like to do business, it usually involves offering you as much fun, speed, and power as possible for the least amount of cash.
For example, the Cruiser is an e-bike, and based on the price, you wouldn't think that there's a 750-watt motor strapped to the rear hub. Well, there is, and 750 watts are more than enough to have this bike pull off the things it's equipped for, and it won't even matter if you live in a hilly city. Why? Because this motor also puts out a whopping 86 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque. That's as much as some e-MTB motor systems can produce. There seems to be but one downside to this motor: even though it boasts such high specs, it is still limited to speeds established by local laws and regulations.
with that in mind, we also need to consider the battery used to power these goods. Mounted to the aluminum frame, a large 15-amp-hour battery feeds enough power to the motor to squeeze out a top range of 55 miles (88.5 kilometers). Pretty good, considering the average daily commute – with a car – is around 39 miles (63 kilometers) or so, according to USDOT. Once drained, you should be back on track in up to five hours, but it appears to be a removable battery, so picking up an extra pack ensures twice your typical range.
Why so much power for a bike that looks to be built for cities? It's because this trinket is designed to do so much more than just carry you to work. Two features that tell you all about where you're really supposed to be using this EV are the fork and wheels.
The fork you see at the front not only offers some dampening during off-road rides, but once you're back on the tarmac, a lockout feature ensures all your energy goes straight into the ground. As for the wheels, those are pretty self-explanatory; bigger tires mean a softer ride but a slightly more cumbersome one, too, as there's a larger contact patch to maneuver.
gear onto this bike. Things like fenders ensure you stay clean no matter the roads you ride through, a headlight and taillight help keep you visible at night, but most importantly, there's a cargo rack mounted to the rear and several mounts tattered all over the frame.
If the cargo rack and mounts don't mean much to you, think again. With these gimmicks, you'll be able to ride the distance and even camp out under the stars every once in a while, adding hefty value to the bike in the process. With all that and the rest of this bike's components, you're looking at a 76-pound (34-kilogram) machine.
At the end of the day, let's say you pick up one of these, and after riding it around for a couple of years, something gives out. Would you feel bad considering it's been your low-budget and trusty steed all that time, or honor it with a ceremonial burial?
If you've never heard of Magicycle, you aren't alone; until recently, they weren't on my radar either. While it's not entirely clear when this team popped up on the market, according to data displayed on their website, this Chinese manufacturer passed the Standard for Safety criteria set in place by CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) and was set loose in August 2020.
That brings us to the machine we see in the gallery, the Cruiser AT e-bike. Oh, and it's equipped with 4-inch cross-section fat tires. While an e-bike on the market isn't anything new, I decided to bring it to your attention because of the sort of capabilities you get for that price tag. Sure, it's Chinese, and if you know how they like to do business, it usually involves offering you as much fun, speed, and power as possible for the least amount of cash.
For example, the Cruiser is an e-bike, and based on the price, you wouldn't think that there's a 750-watt motor strapped to the rear hub. Well, there is, and 750 watts are more than enough to have this bike pull off the things it's equipped for, and it won't even matter if you live in a hilly city. Why? Because this motor also puts out a whopping 86 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque. That's as much as some e-MTB motor systems can produce. There seems to be but one downside to this motor: even though it boasts such high specs, it is still limited to speeds established by local laws and regulations.
with that in mind, we also need to consider the battery used to power these goods. Mounted to the aluminum frame, a large 15-amp-hour battery feeds enough power to the motor to squeeze out a top range of 55 miles (88.5 kilometers). Pretty good, considering the average daily commute – with a car – is around 39 miles (63 kilometers) or so, according to USDOT. Once drained, you should be back on track in up to five hours, but it appears to be a removable battery, so picking up an extra pack ensures twice your typical range.
Why so much power for a bike that looks to be built for cities? It's because this trinket is designed to do so much more than just carry you to work. Two features that tell you all about where you're really supposed to be using this EV are the fork and wheels.
The fork you see at the front not only offers some dampening during off-road rides, but once you're back on the tarmac, a lockout feature ensures all your energy goes straight into the ground. As for the wheels, those are pretty self-explanatory; bigger tires mean a softer ride but a slightly more cumbersome one, too, as there's a larger contact patch to maneuver.
gear onto this bike. Things like fenders ensure you stay clean no matter the roads you ride through, a headlight and taillight help keep you visible at night, but most importantly, there's a cargo rack mounted to the rear and several mounts tattered all over the frame.
If the cargo rack and mounts don't mean much to you, think again. With these gimmicks, you'll be able to ride the distance and even camp out under the stars every once in a while, adding hefty value to the bike in the process. With all that and the rest of this bike's components, you're looking at a 76-pound (34-kilogram) machine.
At the end of the day, let's say you pick up one of these, and after riding it around for a couple of years, something gives out. Would you feel bad considering it's been your low-budget and trusty steed all that time, or honor it with a ceremonial burial?