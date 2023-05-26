The Latest Update for The Crew 2 Puts Its Best Foot Forward With the Koenigsegg One:1

As we're getting closer to the coveted June 12 Ubisoft Forward event, there's little we can expect to learn about The Crew Motorfest until then. However, a gameplay trailer with Assassin's Creed Mirage was shown during PlayStation's Showcase earlier this week, so hope springs eternal for those who practice wishful thinking. In the meantime, let's see what we're getting this week in The Crew 2 from developer Ivory Tower.
The Live Summit event lasts until May 31, appropriately called "Born in Detroit." If you take part in the competition, prepare for some fantastic prizes, provided you finish in the appropriate place.
You will be rewarded with the customary 150k in-game followers for the Bronze Cup, but if you grab the Silver medal, you'll also get the Visual Parts Set for the 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 (Street Race).
Then, those who dare and strive for the Gold prize will be awarded the Legendary AGP Performance Parts (Extra Pump + Resourceful). Lastly, the Platinum trophy holds the highly coveted (by no one) Arena Tire.
Moving on, the Live Summit Detroit Tour Bundle is packing three sweet muscle cars. The star of the show is the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Road Force One (Street Race).
Its real-life counterpart packs a mean 5.2-liter V8 that can output 759 hp (770 ps) with 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. With a respectable top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), it can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds.
The second car from the bundle is the 2013 Chrysler 300 SRT8 (Street Race), followed soon after by the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS (Drag Race).
Before the electric business started sweeping over the old ICE, the Camaro SS from the 2010-2013 generation came in two main 6.2-liter V8 engine configurations. The manual version with the LS3 produced 416 hp, and the automatic transmission with the L99 engine could output 400 hp.
If you head to the Vehicle & Vanity Bundle, you'll find one of the fastest cars in history, the Koenigsegg Agera R (Hypercar). This beauty was equipped with a heavily modified Ford engine and could produce 1,100 hp (1,115 ps), which is nothing short of an engineering marvel.
The bundle also contains some bling for the Agera R, the Orange Sideblade Underglow, Agent Nitro, and Agent Smoke.
Second to last is the StreetXpert pack featuring the Koenigsegg One:1 (Hypercar), an even more powerful beast than the Agera R, if you can believe that.
Featuring a 5.0-liter V8, it can produce 1,341 horsepower (1,360 ps) and hit 249 mph or 400 kph in 26.9 seconds. This is a spaceship, not a car. The other half of the pack is the gorgeous 1996 Porsche 911 GT (993) (Street Race).
Speaking about German classics, the last item of the day is the Porsche Premium Bundle, which has the 2022 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo (Street Race) and the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (Street Race).
That's it for this week, folks, but remember, it all gets refreshed on May 31, less than two weeks away from the Ubisoft Forward event that will hopefully bring gameplay footage of The Crew Motorfest.
That's it for this week, folks, but remember, it all gets refreshed on May 31, less than two weeks away from the Ubisoft Forward event that will hopefully bring gameplay footage of The Crew Motorfest.