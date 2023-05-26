The Latest Update for The Crew 2 Puts Its Best Foot Forward With the Koenigsegg One:1

As we're getting closer to the coveted June 12 Ubisoft Forward event, there's little we can expect to learn about The Crew Motorfest until then. However, a gameplay trailer with Assassin's Creed Mirage was shown during PlayStation's Showcase earlier this week, so hope springs eternal for those who practice wishful thinking. In the meantime, let's see what we're getting this week in The Crew 2 from developer Ivory Tower.

7 photos Photo: Ubisoft