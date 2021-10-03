The Latest Android Auto Updates Make CarPlay Look Ridiculous

And without a doubt, this was true at so many levels, especially as every Android Auto update was more or less a Russian roulette. While for some people they came with major improvements, others ended up struggling even with the little things like playing music or using a voice command to set up a new destination in Google Maps.
Times have changed, though, and now CarPlay not only is no longer more reliable than Android Auto, but Google’s application is also getting more and more improvements at an impressive pace.
In other words, Google has managed to turn Android Auto into the preferred choice for more drivers out there, and while there’s no data regarding CarPlay adoption, the investments made by the Mountain View-based search giant on the car experience front are clearly paying off.
Google itself claims there are over 100 million cars out there using Android Auto wirelessly, and the numbers only concern vehicles coming with such capabilities from the factory. In reality, the actual figures are much higher, as many of the aftermarket head unit upgrades come with support for wireless connectivity as well.
Most recently, however, Google has been making a really good case for using Android Auto, all using nothing more than new features developed based on user feedback.
support for dual SIM, which means users will soon be able to choose what SIM they want to use when making a phone call from Android Auto. This has long been one of the top feature requests, and it’s pretty clear Google has received the message and responded in the best possible way.
At the same time, Google is also working on many other Android Auto improvements, including a new notification center, more settings to let users configure what apps run on startup, and even games that make short stops a lot more convenient, such as waiting to pick up the kids from school.
So clearly, Android Auto is evolving, but the bad news for Apple users is that CarPlay doesn’t necessarily seem to be going in the right direction.
The debut of iOS 15 has caused a major struggle for many CarPlay users, as the app ended up crashing when trying to play music. Others complain of connectivity issues experienced after installing the latest update, no matter the iPhone model.
CarPlay, on the other hand, is barely getting any improvements, and iOS 15 didn’t bring any important goodies on this front. There’s only one notable change in iOS 15 for CarPlay users, namely the 3D navigation bundled with Apple Maps, though this feature is only available for iPhone users right now.
So at the end of the day, it looks like Android Auto is heading in the right direction, and this can only be good news for the continuously increasing community that has long been asking for even basic improvements from Google.
In the long term, the battle between Android Auto and CarPlay is something that’s clearly worth keeping an eye on, and hopefully, the iPhone maker will also decide to become more committed to the car experience, especially as it’s working on its very own EV.
For now, however, hats off to Google for this unexpected Android Auto overhaul.
