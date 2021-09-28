New Android Auto Update Will Turn the Car Screen Into a Gaming Console

We’ve known for a while that Android Auto was supposed to get support for games, and more recently, Google finally confirmed that this new feature is projected to go live for users out there in a coming update.
In case you’re wondering who needs games in the car, it’s all pretty simple.
The Android Auto games aren’t supposed to be played while driving, and in fact, this won’t even be possible, as everything is locked while the car is in motion. But when switching into park, Android Auto allows you to launch the GameSnacks app and therefore play one of the eight games available at first.
More titles are likely coming in the next updates as well, though no specifics on this have been provided.
Meanwhile, these games are specifically supposed to help kill some free time while waiting to pick up your kids from school or during a quick charge of your EV.
Everything has been designed as straightforward as possible. Since they’re powered by GameSnacks, all titles are available under a new icon placed on the home screen, so you just need to launch them like a regular application.
The gaming is entirely powered by touch, though there’s a chance they could also work with a controller knob. However, it goes without saying the experience would be a lot less convenient, so overall, if the display in your car supports touch input, this is the easiest way to play the games.
As said, there will be eight titles available at the launch, some of which are already super-popular, such as 2048, Unblock That, and Bubble Woods.
Google hasn’t shared a specific ETA as to when the new update that includes games is supposed to go live for users out there, but if you keep Android Auto up-to-date, the new icon should show up on your home screen in the coming weeks.
