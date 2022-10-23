The Heritage Is an Amenity-Filled Tiny House That Brings the Outdoors Inside

This Heritage was built by Summit Tiny Homes, a builder located in British Columbia, Canada. The builder has more than a decade of experience in building and designing. Over the years, the team from Summit has created unique models tailored to the customer's needs. Some are super small, allowing owners to use them for a weekend getaway. Others sit on the bigger side, providing all the comforts of home.
The Heritage measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length, and it's 8 ft (2.4-meter) wide. It's a small model, although it definitely doesn't feel like that once you step inside. The house offers 250 sq ft (23.2 sq meters) of living space, and it includes a loft. The first thing you're going to see is the stunning living room, which is bathed in natural light. This area has not one, not two, but four large windows that let the outside in. It also includes a couch that is positioned right next to the windows, allowing owners to enjoy the views.
Of course, that's not the only light-filled area. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary amenities. It has a large farmhouse sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a range hood, and a refrigerator. It features generous butcher block countertops and numerous cabinets and drawers that can be used to store away the cookware. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar positioned in front of a large window. It's the perfect spot to dine or work.
Just like the rest of the home, the bedroom has two large windows on each side that allow natural light to come inside. It also has a custom-size bed that can sleep two people, and it has enough room for a nightstand. Underneath this area is a spacious spa-like bathroom.
Inside, you'll see a beautiful vanity, two floating shelves that come in handy when you want to store away your toiletries, a toilet, and a nice bathtub and shower combo. For such a small house, this is a great feature.
It's worth noting that the houses built by Summit Tiny Homes are highly customizable, and prices can go up or down depending on the options chosen. Owners can opt for no loft or select the trailer style that they want. Moreover, they can choose to live off the grid since these units are available with a solar and rainwater harvesting system.
Summit does mention that the Heritage is move-in ready, so all you need to bring are your personal belongings. The company also has a smaller version of the Heritage available, which measures only 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length. That one offers 220 sq ft (20.4 sq meters) of living space. The price for the smaller unit ranges between $139,999 and $159,999 CAD ($102, 657and $117,322 USD).
