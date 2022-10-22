The Mansion Elite Tiny Home Squeezes a Ton of Features in Less Than 400 Sq Ft

There is no standard definition of what makes a tiny house. Some dwellings are smaller, providing a compact space that can be used as an office or for a weekend getaway. And there are also homes that push the boundaries of tiny living, offering plenty of room for a small family. The Mansion Elite manages to squeeze everything you’d find in a regular-sized house into 350 sq ft (32.5 sq meters) of living space.
This dwelling sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it measures 30 ft (9.1 meters) in length. It’s a custom tiny designed by Uncharted Tiny Homes, a builder located in Pheonix, Arizona, that has over 12 years of experience in building and remodeling. Over the years, the skilled team from Uncharted created dozens of tinies that match the customers’ needs and preferences.
The Mansion Elite is another version of the Mansion, a popular model that is a bit smaller. This custom home on wheels has enough space for an L-shaped kitchen, a spacious bathroom, a nice living room, and two lofts positioned at each end of the house.
There is also a generous butcher block countertop that allows owners to cook up a storm. Plus, you’ll notice that the kitchen includes numerous cabinets and drawers that come in handy when people want to store away the cookware.
Above this area is one of the two lofts, which can be accessed via a ladder. It serves as a spacious bedroom, and it has a custom-size bed and two nightstands. The builder added windows on both sides, allowing natural light to bathe the bedroom.
The other loft is positioned at the opposite end of the Mansion Elite. It doesn’t have a bed, although it has plenty of room for one. Instead, it features a workspace that includes a large desk. It’s a great feature for someone who works from home.
The Mansion Elite tiny home is all about downsized luxury, providing all the amenities you need to live in comfort. According to the company's official website, the price for this dwelling starts at $90,000. But it’s important to note that the unit can be customized to match the owner’s preferences. Therefore, the price might go up depending on the materials, finishes, appliances, and options included. The Uncharted team can also add a solar package for those who want to live off the grid.
This specific version of the Mansion Elite costs $100,000, with all the features I’ve mentioned included. It’s not exactly a small price, but this tiny home is on the bigger side, providing 350 sq ft (32.5 sq meters) of living space. Moreover, it has a well-appointed interior that features everything a small family needs to live comfortably. You can take a look at the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
