autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 
The Mansion Elite Tiny Home Squeezes a Ton of Features in Less Than 400 Sq Ft
Downsizing your life doesn’t mean giving up on the most amenities that you’d find in a traditional house. There are tiny houses that manage to pack function into every square foot, allowing owners to enjoy the comfort of a modern home. The Mansion Elite is one of those tinies that comes with all the features that you need, including a beautiful kitchen, two lofts, and a residential bathroom.

The Mansion Elite Tiny Home Squeezes a Ton of Features in Less Than 400 Sq Ft

Home > News > Coverstory
22 Oct 2022, 20:59 UTC ·
The Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion EliteThe Mansion Elite
There is no standard definition of what makes a tiny house. Some dwellings are smaller, providing a compact space that can be used as an office or for a weekend getaway. And there are also homes that push the boundaries of tiny living, offering plenty of room for a small family. The Mansion Elite manages to squeeze everything you’d find in a regular-sized house into 350 sq ft (32.5 sq meters) of living space.

This dwelling sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it measures 30 ft (9.1 meters) in length. It’s a custom tiny designed by Uncharted Tiny Homes, a builder located in Pheonix, Arizona, that has over 12 years of experience in building and remodeling. Over the years, the skilled team from Uncharted created dozens of tinies that match the customers’ needs and preferences.

The Mansion Elite is another version of the Mansion, a popular model that is a bit smaller. This custom home on wheels has enough space for an L-shaped kitchen, a spacious bathroom, a nice living room, and two lofts positioned at each end of the house.

The first thing you’re going to notice is the living room, which includes a large sofa that is placed in front of a TV. That’s where people can relax or socialize. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary appliances. It has a full-size refrigerator, a dishwasher, a large sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, and a range hood.

There is also a generous butcher block countertop that allows owners to cook up a storm. Plus, you’ll notice that the kitchen includes numerous cabinets and drawers that come in handy when people want to store away the cookware.

Above this area is one of the two lofts, which can be accessed via a ladder. It serves as a spacious bedroom, and it has a custom-size bed and two nightstands. The builder added windows on both sides, allowing natural light to bathe the bedroom.

The other loft is positioned at the opposite end of the Mansion Elite. It doesn’t have a bed, although it has plenty of room for one. Instead, it features a workspace that includes a large desk. It’s a great feature for someone who works from home.

Underneath the second loft is an incredibly spacious bathroom. Inside, you’ll see a generous shower, a stackable washer and dryer, a beautiful vanity, a full-size closet that can be used to store away clothes, and a standard toilet. There’s even a laundry basket.

The Mansion Elite tiny home is all about downsized luxury, providing all the amenities you need to live in comfort. According to the company's official website, the price for this dwelling starts at $90,000. But it’s important to note that the unit can be customized to match the owner’s preferences. Therefore, the price might go up depending on the materials, finishes, appliances, and options included. The Uncharted team can also add a solar package for those who want to live off the grid.

This specific version of the Mansion Elite costs $100,000, with all the features I’ve mentioned included. It’s not exactly a small price, but this tiny home is on the bigger side, providing 350 sq ft (32.5 sq meters) of living space. Moreover, it has a well-appointed interior that features everything a small family needs to live comfortably. You can take a look at the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny home tiny house mobile home downsize Lifestyle Mansion Elite WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories