Tiny Harmony Is a Cozy Trailer Home, Features Chic Large Rear Window and a Bathtub

Tiny Harmony lives up to its name and is the perfect mobile home for adventurers seeking refuge from the big cities.
Even if you're not interested in taking the idea of work and travel to the next level, this tiny home could serve as an RV or a place in your backyard where you can relax. And it's actually better suited as an RV considering its sheer size and weight. It is 23.6 feet (7.2m) long, 8.2 feet (2.5m) wide, and stands 11 feet (3.4m) tall, all while weighing over 7,000 pounds (3.2 tons).
The aesthetic is rather cozy than vibrant, with a pleasant winter cabin vibe. The extensive use of wood and glass makes you feel connected to nature and find harmony. Whether you're cooking some food or just enjoying a book and a cup of hot chocolate, this tiny home will help you forget about daily problems.
Speaking of the kitchen, there is not much of it, mostly consisting of a stovetop and a plethora of cabinets, providing lots of much-needed storage space. There isn't even a sink present (although the plumbing allows for one to be added) in the entire area. All duties are being taken up by the one in the bathroom with hot water provided by the electric water heater.
Harmony's bathroom is unusually spacious for a tiny home. There is no composting toilet but rather a classic one. A washbasin sits on top of a generous cabinet, with another one being mounted on the wall. To the left of this combination sits the real shocker, a small bathtub, which is a rare but welcome feature in mobile homes.
Instead, most of this open space is dedicated to a dinette/living room area. A highlight here is the immense round window, giving a perfect view of the outside, especially in the winter, due to the good insulation and floor heating this mobile home has.
There’s also a different view you can get through a skylight that makes stargazing a tempting hobby. It is mounted in the loft area, which is rather small, but with sleep being its primary function, that should not be much of a concern.
Considering the smart design and cozy atmosphere Eco Tiny House managed to achieve here, it is a noteworthy option for anyone interested in getting away from the city every now and then.
