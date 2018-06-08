autoevolution
 

The Grand Tour Season 3 Takes the Boys to Detroit Motor City

Have you ever imagined James May driving the 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 known as The Exorcist after Hennessey has its way with the car? Me neither, but Captain Slow does drive the most powerful car of the lot in this segment of The Grand Tour, which will be included in the third season of the show.
As you can tell from the following video, as well as Jeremy Clarkson’s insatiable taste for Instagram, the tall guy is in the hot seat of the Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3 while the shortest presenter among them found his way behind the wheel of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It’s no wonder the boys are filming in Detroit, isn’t it?

Pony after pony, combined output of the three muscle cars tallies 2,540 all-American horsepower. More to the point, it’s 700 horsepower for the RTR Spec 3, 840 horsepower for the Demon, and 1,000 horsepower for the Hennessey-ified Exorcist. In other words, three muscle cars amount to the combined output of almost ten examples of the Kia Stinger boasting the 255-horsepower turbo.

Filming for the third season of The Grand Tour started in March 2018, and the first episode is expected to go online on Amazon Prime in November 2018 or December if season two’s premiere is anything to go by. Among the segments included in the third season, the producers decided to celebrate Jeremy’s 58th birthday on set. As if that wasn’t funny enough, James broke out the bagpipes for the special occasion.

The spoiler alerts continue with a road trip to Scotland, with the lads choosing three Italian cars from the 1970s and 1980s for their adventure. These are the Alfa Romeo GTV6, Lancia Gamma, and Fiat X1/9. Wanna bet a tenner all three will break down, one way or another, considering the unreliable factor of Italian sports cars?

On that note, the trio’s contract with Amazon ends after the final episode of the third season goes online. There’s no information regarding an extension or anything in particular, so fingers crossed Jeremy, Richard, and James will carry on doing what they do best.

 

