The Grand Tour's Episode 10 Is All About SUV Thrashing

And chances are a mental picture of Jeremy Clarkson drifting the Toyota GT 86 formed in your brain. You know... that shot of him grinning from ear to ear.Unfortunately, the world doesn't want affordable, "underpowered" sports coupes like the Toyobaru. It wants SUVs that defy the laws of physics, which is why The Grand Tour's 10th episode. They're supposed to go anywhere at Warp 10. But most people keep the immaculately clean, which is where big-budget car reviewers intervene.The three luxury trucks performing magic tricks are the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Porsche Macan Turbo Performance Pack, and the Range Rover Velar. At only 380with the supercharged V6, it's the least powerful of the bunch. Sure, the latter has a fantastic interior, but this is no Doug DeMuro review. "Will it drift?" is the question on everyone's minds, as well as "Will Captain Slow crash it into the fence?".We talked about these three performancea while ago, when Jeremy, James, and Hammond were spotted behind the wheel. But the footage of them kicking dirt and sliding around is even better than we expected.Another unexpectedly fast 4x4 is also making its appearance in the teaser video - infamous Tesla Model X. Sure, Elon sent the Roadster into space, but will the X be able to outrun an Audi R8 spuercar? Of course it is, otherwise filming the drag race would be pointless. Maybe the Germans are right to discontinue this thing.The 10th episode, airing February 9 on Amazon Prime, will also apparently feature the Jaguar F-Type 2-liter crashing into a field.