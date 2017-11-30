Land Rover Mistakes Chris Harris for Richard Hammond in Embarrassing Blunder

Somebody at Land Rover had one job, and they massively screwed it up. Well, we're sure they don't get paid just to write names on cardboard boxes, but even so: how do you mess that up?

Land Rover has sent us some parcels this morning..... A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:32am PST To be fair, there have been a lot of personnel changes in the TV car show business over the past few years. First, it was Jeremy Clarkson being ousted by the BBC with Hammond and May following him. They went to Amazon Prime and started The Grand Tour, which is now about to launch its second season and promises to be better than ever Back to BBC, its TopGear show soldiered on under the not so magic wand of Chris Evans. However, the British show had other hosts as well which made it a bit confusing. Still, not confusing enough to think Chris Harris, one of the show's co-hosts, is Richard Hammond and he's part of The Grand Tour.Apparently, that's exactly what somebody at Land Rover thought when they sent out some parcels for the three presenters, to the disbelief of Jeremy Clarkson. Jezza posted a picture on his Instagram account with the three boxes addressed to Clarkson, May, and Harris.If you would like to work for a carmaker and you're good with names, you'd better give Land Rover a call because we're pretty sure there's a job opening. It probably would have ended with some apologies and paycheck sanction if Clarkson hadn't made it public, but now the cat's out of the bag, and Land Rover really was made to look like a fool.But mistakes aside, are you just as curious as we are to know what Land Rover sent the three presenters inside those large boxes just weeks before Christmas? Well, we guess we'll just have to see whether they liked it or not when we watch the next Land Rover or Jaguar review in the show. Just kidding, of course, we all know the Brits praise their cars beyond reason with or without bribes presents.