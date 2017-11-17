autoevolution
 

Chris Harris Sets Fuel Efficiency Personal "Record" in 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

What are your plans for the weekend? Ask Chris Harris this and the answer will probably have something to do with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
The journo is spending time with King Kong these days and, as expected, he's turning to social media to share various bits of the resulting adventures.

The latest tale of the kind has to do with the practicality of the Rennsport Neunelfer. To be more precise, the Brit has taken to Twitter to talk about the fuel efficiency of the 991.2 GT2 RS.

And, as you can notice in the Tweet below, the thirst of the rear-engined machine has led to Harris registering a new personal record, with the 16.9-gallon (make that 64 liters) tank of the Porscha clearly feeling more "Short" than "Venti".

"A 911's fuel warning light illuminates when it calculates less than 50mls [80 km] left in the tank. New personal record for me in the GT2 RS," Harris said.

Oh well, guess those who are fortunate enough to order such a Neunelfer should go for the extended fuel tank option. This seriously ups the ante on the driving range front. And that's because the upgrade takes things all the way to 23.8 gallons (90 liters). And this option for the the $300,000 supercar will only set you back $140.

Then again, you shouldn't be surprised by the thirst displayed by this 911 derivative. After all, we're talking about a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six mill capable of delivering 700 hp, which is a whopping 120 hp boost over the Turbo S' already impressive 580 hp output.

And, as we found out yesterday, Harris hasn't exactly been babying the Porscha. From drifting on the track (as usual with CH, the resulting slip angles were delicious) to city duties, the Brit has put the most extreme 911 in the line-up to work in all sorts of scenarios.


