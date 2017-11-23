Chris Harris Bashes His 7 Favorite Top Gear Cars for 2017

That's right, Harris loves and hates several of the cars in the Top Gear Performance Car of the Year 2017. Hopefully, they're going to make a video of the competition because we're not going to read about it on an iPad.

This video is about taking the roster of 13 down to just seven worthy contenders. And they're making it seem like it all comes down to Harris' opinion. Don't you just love how during the first season of the new Top Gear, he was only allowed to play a small role?



Anyway, the yellow Ford GT stands out from the roster like a woman wearing latex to the Oscars. Not only does it look expensive, but it has a surprising quality: supple suspension even when it's lowered in track mode.



Harris absolutely hates the way the Lamborghini Huracan Performante looks, and we agree with him on that matter. However, it handles as no Lambo has before it, so it stays. Are we really surprised by the fact that the



As far as the road cars are concerned, the E63 S is in with a fighting chance because it has that trick new AWD system that de-couples. Nothing else in the segment does that, and it's a complete game-changer.



The competition between the



Three VW Group cars are also present. There's the plucky Up! GTI, the new Golf GTI and the 400 horsepower Audi RS3 sedan. Only the latter makes the cut, suggesting the quattro people have finally found a neutral quattro setup. The BMW M3 CS also fails to make it into the top 7, along with the Lexus LS500 and R8 V10 Spyder.



