The Gran Turismo Movie Might Have What It Takes To Be As Entertaining as Top Gun: Maverick

Microtransaction scandal or not, there's no other way of putting it than Gran Turismo has been simply crushing it since it came out last March. It's a cross-generation title, so it pleased both PS4 and PS5 owners, it recently got a free VR update for the PS VR2, a 120 fps mode, and on top of everything else, it's also getting a movie this August. Aside from HBO's hit series, The Last of Us, and the Uncharted movie, Sony's podium could soon get another winner.

9 photos Photo: Twitter @Thecarmagdriver