Born To Fly: The Bizarre Chinese Copycat of Top Gun Maverick That Did a Vanishing Act

In the People's Republic, there exists a national holiday of sorts. One that roughly translates to English as the Golden Week. A week in October when the bulk of the workforce is allowed to take time off. But not to relax at home, instead to partake in the viewing of mandatory cinematic and musical productions selected by the Communist party for their rosey portrayal of Chinese society.
The Chinese Communist party selected no less than four motion pictures at this year's Golden Week. Among them was supposed to be the film Born to Fly. It's not hard to immediately start drawing parallels between this Chinese film and the hit Hollywood blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. But you won't find any F-14 Tomcats, F/A-18 Super Hornets, or Dark Star Hypersonic fighters in this CCP-approved flick.
Instead, the full trailer released on September 22nd features People's Liberation Army Air Force pilots in perfectly pressed uniforms. Chinese actor Wang Yibo stars as Lei Yu. You can think of him as your Pete "Maverick" Mitchell-type character. Except this time, the protagonist flies for the People's Liberation Army Air Force in a Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter.
There's all the pomp and circumstance that a good fighter pilot movie needs to attract a crowd. There are broad, sweeping shots of fighter jets rolling, turning, diving, and dogfighting, with plenty of close-up, gritty shots of the pilot's faces to really drive the drama of the trailer home. According to Jaynestars.com, the initial domestic buzz surrounding Born To Fly was mighty promising. With reports detailing how pre-release ticket orders were more than 100 Million Chinese Yuan or exceeding $13 million.
This abrupt and swift axing of an undoubtedly multi-million dollar motion flick starring an ensemble cast of native Chinese actors has media in the west speculating as to why this bizarre decision was made. Speculation is rampant that in spite of the strong pre-order ticket sales, screenings of the movie revealed less than-acceptable acting, dodgy cinematics, and computer-generated imagery that at times made films released 30 years ago look downright modern.
That's the only logical rationale we can think of. In truth, the obvious propaganda nature of the films and the surrounding cultural festival where it was due to be released has people believing Born To Fly has some of the style of Top Gun: Maverick, but with little to none of the substance that made that movie a guaranteed future classic.
The brilliance of the Top Gun franchise lies in that the overtly militaristic and patriotic undertones are buried under layers of top-notch acting and a
well-constructed hero's journey on the part of callsign Maverick, Goose, and Rooster in the second movie.
