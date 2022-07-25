The Ford Bronco ProRunner by APG Is One Serious Off-Road Machine

Based in Garden Grove, the peeps at Automotive Performance Group have created “the ultimate performance package for the Ford Bronco.” Dubbed ProRunner, this overlander expands on the capability of the Sasquatch Package with off-road goodies that include 3.0-inch King Race Series coilovers, 2.5-inch triple bypass shocks, and 16.5 inches of wheel travel.
Upgrading from 37- to 40-inch tires limits wheel travel to 14.5 inches, which still is mighty impressive for a pickup truck-based utility vehicle. A track bar also needs to be mentioned, along with aerospace-grade carbon fiber for the front and rear fenders. By the way, they’re 7 inches wider per side, adding to the aggressive looks of the Bronco while providing clearance for the aforementioned 40-inch rubber boots. The ProRunner further includes wider billet upper control arms and boxed lower control arms.
The California-based company sweetens the deal with wider, heavy-duty steering tie rods, raised and reinforced shock towers, air bump supports, and a carbon-fiber hood insert with LED marker lights. Also included is a one-piece hardtop. The beefier tires are complemented by an Ultimate Dana 60 rear axle and an Ultimate 44 IFS drive unit up front, joined by 300M RCV HD axles that improve the strength of the front axle on difficult terrain.
Pre-orders for the Bronco ProRunner will start in August 2022, with production beginning in the fall. Pricing for this magnificent colossus hasn’t been revealed, but Automotive Performance Group does mention a 50-percent deposit is needed to secure a build slot. The remaining balance is due when the ProRunner is picked up from the company’s headquarters.
APG can arrange shipping if you don’t live anywhere near the west coast. Also worthy of note, Automotive Performance Group can understandably spruce up the Bronco ProRunner with a varied selection of wheels, racks, lighting solutions, underbody armor, and performance-oriented upgrades.
The question is, would you fancy it over the Bronco Raptor?
