2022 Ford Bronco Constraints Are Getting Worse

Can you believe that some people reserved their Bronco in July 2020, converted these reservations to orders, and the Ford Motor Company still hasn’t delivered their long-awaited overlanders? As if that wasn’t a big enough problem, constraints keep getting worse for the 2022 model year.
The list begins with the very desirable Badlands and Wildtrak trim levels, which are currently priced from $44,495 and $49,780 excluding destination charge. Opting for the four-door, long-wheelbase configuration hikes up those MSRPs to $46,590 and $51,225 sans the $1,595 destination charge.
patientB of the Bronco6G forums also notes constrained availability of the molded-in-color hard top, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, two-door configuration, Sasquatch Package, front modular bumper, Towing Capability Package, and Lux Package. Pretty much everything that’s genuinely desirable or useful is under constraint, exacerbating the Bronco’s catastrophic rollout.
The molded-in-color hard top, which is manufactured by Webasto, has been the subject of many complaints. Ford still hasn’t worked things out as per Arnold1 of the Bronco6G forums. “The quality is below any other vehicle I have ever owned. The hard top is a joke,” he vented off to fellow owners and would-be owners. “Look how it looks from the inside. I don’t know what they were smoking when they decided to build it the way they did.”
The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is another point of contention. Catastrophic engine failures caused by a valve-related problem have convinced the Office of Defects Investigation to investigate. 32 complaints had been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as of May 27th.
Something else that’s definitely not sitting right with expecting customers, the Ford Motor Company has added two new trims for model year 2022. The Everglades and Raptor have priority over lesser trim levels, which automatically translates to ballooning supply chain issues and worsening delivery windows. The Bronco couldn’t have dug a bigger hole for itself.
