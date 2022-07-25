2023 Ford Bronco Exterior Color Palette Welcomes Antimatter Blue and Azure Gray

The 2023 model year Ford Bronco is right around the corner with a grand total of 11 exterior finishes. The list begins with Antimatter Blue Metallic and Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat, which are new to the truck-based SUV.
Coming courtesy of the Ford Motor Company’s Dealer Connection website via Bronco6G.com, the palette further includes Velocity Blue Metallic, Oxford White, Race Red, Shadow Black, Cactus Gray, Eruption Green Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Iconic Silver Metallic, and Velocity Blue Metallic. Of these exterior colors, Azure Gray and Hot Pepper Red carry an additional cost.
Strangely enough, the Dealer Connection website doesn’t list Robin’s Egg Blue, which is understood to be a Heritage Edition-only color. To be offered in both two- and four-door configurations, the Heritage Edition will feature the F O R D script on the unique front grille, finished in the body’s color.
Prospective customers should also look forward to retro-styled wheels that feature a four-slot motif. Meaty tires, an Everglades-like roof rack, the same fender flares as the Everglades, a black-painted modular hard top, and black running boards pretty much sum up the yet-unrevealed Heritage Edition.
Job #1 for the 2023 Ford Bronco is slated for November 14th, scheduling begins on September 22nd, and the order banks will open on August 15th.
At the present moment, the truck-based SUV is facing quite a few constraints. The Wildtrak and Badlands trim levels open the list, followed by the two-door body style, the molded-in-color hard top, 2.7-liter EcoBoost, modular front bumper, Lux Package, the off-roady Sasquatch Package that includes 34.4-inch rubber, and Towing Capability Package.
Like the outgoing model, the 2023 Ford Bronco will be produced exclusively at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne alongside the T6 Ranger. Come 2023, for the 2024 model year, the mid-size pickup truck will be redesigned on the T6.2 platform, an evolution of the T6.
Strangely enough, the Dealer Connection website doesn’t list Robin’s Egg Blue, which is understood to be a Heritage Edition-only color. To be offered in both two- and four-door configurations, the Heritage Edition will feature the F O R D script on the unique front grille, finished in the body’s color.
Prospective customers should also look forward to retro-styled wheels that feature a four-slot motif. Meaty tires, an Everglades-like roof rack, the same fender flares as the Everglades, a black-painted modular hard top, and black running boards pretty much sum up the yet-unrevealed Heritage Edition.
Job #1 for the 2023 Ford Bronco is slated for November 14th, scheduling begins on September 22nd, and the order banks will open on August 15th.
At the present moment, the truck-based SUV is facing quite a few constraints. The Wildtrak and Badlands trim levels open the list, followed by the two-door body style, the molded-in-color hard top, 2.7-liter EcoBoost, modular front bumper, Lux Package, the off-roady Sasquatch Package that includes 34.4-inch rubber, and Towing Capability Package.
Like the outgoing model, the 2023 Ford Bronco will be produced exclusively at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne alongside the T6 Ranger. Come 2023, for the 2024 model year, the mid-size pickup truck will be redesigned on the T6.2 platform, an evolution of the T6.