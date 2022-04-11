autoevolution
The Electric Cerana T Trike Gets Those Pearly Whites Showing No Matter Your Age or Ability
Can you remember the feeling of zipping around on a tricycle? I can, and oh, how fun it is, not to mention I'd ride around for hours. Funny enough, I'm not the only one who enjoys riding around on three wheels rather than just two.

Buzz Bicycles is a manufacturer that has made it a mission to create a modern and adult-oriented electric trike. You may have heard of this team as they're part of the same cycling family, the likes of Huffy and a few other American bicycle manufacturers we grew up with. Heck, my first bike was a Huffy, and I'll remember that till the day I die.

Well, I happened to come across Buzz Bicycles' website recently, and one machine that stole my glance is the Cerana T, yes, the electric trike you have before you. From there, I felt compelled to bring this trinket to light as it's not every day that you see a trike built for adult use. Best of all, it is electric, so all you really have to do is sit back and enjoy the ride.

Now, if there's one thing you can expect from a trike, it's comfort, and that seems to be the case with the T too. Overall, Buzz designed the frame to allow for easy mounting and dismounting, and in case of an emergency, riders can plant both feet on the ground. These are commonly known as step-through frames, and several major manufacturers use the same style on some city bikes.

As for how you'll be sitting on the bike, your stance should be upright and quite relaxed due to a low seat, smaller rear wheels, and a large front wheel. This should be perfect for helping you stay on the bike for as long as possible. Considering the bike's 40 miles (64 km) range, you'll be seated for some time. No need to point out that you'll be as stable as possible on the T, thus yielding even more comfort.

Since we live in a rather modern age, and one where the bicycle is now considered a mobility alternative, Buzz aimed to give riders of all ages some electric power to help get them around town. This means that the trike is ready to assist in carrying your groceries or just to get you where you've never been able to go by bicycle.

Before I go on, allow me a moment to point out that Cerana T comes in with a price tag of 1,700 USD (1,560 EUR at current exchange rates), but what really got my attention is that this bike uses a mid-mounted motor. You'll find a 350 W motor that allows the T to reach speeds upwards of 20 mph (32 kph), with four levels of pedal assist to help you control that speed. Speaking of control, an LCD display is added to the T so that you can keep an eye on how fast you're riding, battery levels, and even call for assistance.

Need I remind you that any time you build a bike, it's usually for a specific purpose? In the case of the Cerana T, that purpose is to be your go-to e-bike for daily city use. The 40 miles (64 km) range is well within limits your average Joe travels in a day, but in a city, chores and other duties are a big part of why we ride a bike. So, to ensure you get a bike worthy of daily use, for whatever reason, this puppy includes features like lights, fenders, and cargo baskets.

There's a small one at the front for things like flowers, a jug of milk, and a bottle of wine, but the rear allows you to carry larger objects and packages. Let's say you need to pick up a new computer monitor, it'll fit in the back with no problem. Maybe you can even take your child or pet for a ride around town.

As for myself, I like to feel the burn that a classic bicycle gives my quads. But I do have days where the idea of me rolling around in an electric trike sounds so dang good. What about you? Would you be seen rocking something like the Cerana T around town?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

