The Curse of the Bugatti Chiron: YouTuber's Hypercar Gets Damaged Again

A Bugatti Chiron was involved in a fender bender recently in Monaco, which left some deep marks on that very expensive back end.
The accident happened recently, supposedly, with supercar.fails on Instagram sharing a few pictures of the aftermath just a few hours ago, which reveal damages on left rear quarter panel, bumper, and diffuser. It’s unclear what led to the bruising up, but in all likelihood, we might be looking at another vehicle rear-ending it, or the Chiron’s driver perhaps backing up into a parked car.
On the plus side, the exotic born in Molsheim will definitely survive, though repainting those scratched body panels is going to cost the owner a small fortune. And that’s not exactly a surprise considering that we’re looking at a multi-million dollar hypercar whose production is capped at 500 copies. All of them were spoken for since the beginning of the year, so the only way one could buy a Chiron of their own is to turn to the used car market.
Now, the Bugatti in question was involved in another accident last year. The devil is in the details, namely the license plate in this case, which reveals that we might be looking at the example owned by Lord Aleem on YouTube. Aleem Iqbal, by his real name, is the co-owner of a luxury car rental business in the United Kingdom, which is run with his father.
Some believe that this Bugatti Chiron might actually be a rental, contracted for roughly £30,000 (almost $35,000) a day. And just like the previous incident, dating back to mid-2021, it’s unknown who the driver was when it got that pretty back end all messed up. But if you happen to know other juicy details about it, then, by all means, do share them with us in the comments area down below.
