A Lamborghini Urus Rear-Ended Bad Bunny’s Bugatti Chiron, and There Was Drama

Puerto Rican rapper, singer, actor and entrepreneur Bad Bunny might not be the most passionate celebrity car collector out there, but he can brag about owning one of the 20 units of the Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans made. That same Bugatti got dinged in the most ridiculous accident.
On Thursday (August 11), Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman opened a new restaurant in Miami, called Gekko. The event drew a hoard of celebrities and even more gawkers, who crowded outside on the pavement. The latter got only passing glimpses of the celebrities in attendance, but they also got to see the moment when an Urus rear-ended the rapper’s Bugatti.
As expected, the rear-ending was captured on video, and you can see it at the bottom of the page. A white Lamborghini Urus drove up to the parked Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans and bumped it, hard enough for the thump to be heard over the buzz of the crowd. The crowd’s reaction – as well as that of whoever was inside the Chiron – was immediate, one of disbelief and mockery.
The El Universal report says that it’s unknown whether Bad Bunny was inside the Chiron when it got “kissed,” and the identity of the poor dude who drove right into it has not been made public. Whoever he is, though, it must suck to be him right now: Bugatti only made 20 units of the 110 Ans, and one retails for upwards of $3.2 million. Even if the damage to it is minimal, it will still be expensive to fix.
Somehow hilariously, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) previously said he regretted buying the Chiron: it was proving a “problem,” because it was attracting too much attention to himself.
Bad Bunny was named by Forbes the biggest concert draw of 2022 and his albums usually spend weeks in a row at the top of the charts. As such, he’s been able to amass a fortune estimated at $18 million over a short period of time.
He can afford the Chiron, is what we’re saying – as well as the BMW M4, the Mercedes G-Wagen, and the Rolls-Royce Dawn in his garage. Still, whenever he wishes to fly under the radar, he uses a 2003 Toyota Corolla that he bought second-hand as a daily.
As expected, the rear-ending was captured on video, and you can see it at the bottom of the page. A white Lamborghini Urus drove up to the parked Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans and bumped it, hard enough for the thump to be heard over the buzz of the crowd. The crowd’s reaction – as well as that of whoever was inside the Chiron – was immediate, one of disbelief and mockery.
The El Universal report says that it’s unknown whether Bad Bunny was inside the Chiron when it got “kissed,” and the identity of the poor dude who drove right into it has not been made public. Whoever he is, though, it must suck to be him right now: Bugatti only made 20 units of the 110 Ans, and one retails for upwards of $3.2 million. Even if the damage to it is minimal, it will still be expensive to fix.
Somehow hilariously, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) previously said he regretted buying the Chiron: it was proving a “problem,” because it was attracting too much attention to himself.
Bad Bunny was named by Forbes the biggest concert draw of 2022 and his albums usually spend weeks in a row at the top of the charts. As such, he’s been able to amass a fortune estimated at $18 million over a short period of time.
He can afford the Chiron, is what we’re saying – as well as the BMW M4, the Mercedes G-Wagen, and the Rolls-Royce Dawn in his garage. Still, whenever he wishes to fly under the radar, he uses a 2003 Toyota Corolla that he bought second-hand as a daily.