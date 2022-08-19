Bugatti Chiron Gets a Belly Rub From the Road, Leaves Some of Its Magic Dust Behind

Ever driven a car with low ground clearance? Lesson number one is to always avoid obstacles, as even the smallest pebble could cause some damage to that precious ride. If that’s not possible, then at least make sure you attack driveways at an angle and engage the nose lift system if it’s available.
These common sense tips were totally neglected by the driver of a Bugatti Chiron, whose ride got a very expensive scrape against the road. Not only did he ignore the whole angle part, but he also couldn’t be bothered with lifting up the car’s face at the push of a button.
Moreover, the Molsheim beast had additional weight, and we are not just talking about the young man riding shotgun, who was baffled by the fact that other cars could get in, although they were not Bugattis, as the person filming the video told them, but the roof box too. This is one accessory that you’d normally see on every other ride that doesn’t cost several million dollars, and, between us, it makes the Chiron much less appealing.
So, how do you think they got out of that cringey situation? Well, after almost driving up the entire way, the driver decided to back up, thus doing even more damage to the very expensive vehicle. A close up reveals that some of the magic dust, aka paint, was left on the road when the car reversed out. A second clip, presumably shared by the Chiron’s owner, the.hamilton.collection on Instagram, shows the same incident, albeit from a different angle.
Now, as everyone and their neighbor knows, maintaining a Bugatti can easily bankrupt the average Joe, as everything about it is eye-watering pricey. Thus, we reckon that it will cost a lot of money to take care of the damaged side skirt(s), and the underbody.
