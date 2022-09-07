Nyck De Vries Is Replacing Vettel in Aston Martin's First Practice Session at Monza

The 2022 regulations state that each team needs to allocate two practice sessions for drivers that have not competed in two Grand Prix. Aston Martin has announced that Nyck de Vries will participate in the FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix, and we do not yet know who will take part in the remaining practice session.
It's the third time this season when the 27-year-old Dutchman is driving in FP1, after taking Alex Albon's place for Williams in the Spanish Grand Prix and doing the same for Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes in France. He said, "I am really looking forward to driving for AMF1, particularly at such a legendary circuit as Monza" and "These opportunities have given me a fantastic insight into how Formula 1 cars and teams function and operate".
Team Principal Mike Krack has stated that he is delighted to welcome Nyck to the team after closely following his career. This is indeed a fantastic opportunity for both him and Aston Martin. He can show his abilities to the entire grid and fans worldwide, and the team can gain insights from a different driver's perspective.
Nyck de Vries currently serves as the reserve driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team and is also a driver for the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team. Born in Sneek, Netherlands, he has succeeded in every racing category he has competed in.
After making his mark in karting on both local and international levels, he moved to single-seaters in 2012. He spent three seasons in various Formula Renault 2.0 series before advancing to Formula Renault 3.5.
Next up, he raced in GP3 and finally managed to secure a seat where many of his fellow drivers aim to reach – Formula 2. He spent a few seasons there, eventually scoring a Drivers' title in 2019.
Toward the end of 2019, he had his Formula E debut with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, where he delivered an impressive performance in his rookie year. Nyck went on to win the championship the following year.
With impressive achievements under his belt, I look forward to seeing how he'll handle the Aston Martin racing machine; it's always refreshing to see a new face on the grid, even if it's just for a practice session.
Team Principal Mike Krack has stated that he is delighted to welcome Nyck to the team after closely following his career. This is indeed a fantastic opportunity for both him and Aston Martin. He can show his abilities to the entire grid and fans worldwide, and the team can gain insights from a different driver's perspective.
Nyck de Vries currently serves as the reserve driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team and is also a driver for the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team. Born in Sneek, Netherlands, he has succeeded in every racing category he has competed in.
After making his mark in karting on both local and international levels, he moved to single-seaters in 2012. He spent three seasons in various Formula Renault 2.0 series before advancing to Formula Renault 3.5.
Next up, he raced in GP3 and finally managed to secure a seat where many of his fellow drivers aim to reach – Formula 2. He spent a few seasons there, eventually scoring a Drivers' title in 2019.
Toward the end of 2019, he had his Formula E debut with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, where he delivered an impressive performance in his rookie year. Nyck went on to win the championship the following year.
With impressive achievements under his belt, I look forward to seeing how he'll handle the Aston Martin racing machine; it's always refreshing to see a new face on the grid, even if it's just for a practice session.