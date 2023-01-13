autoevolution
 
The aughts were much simpler times. In the age when bigger was better, most celebrities and public figures got an instant boost of their profile whenever they showed just how better off their lives were compared to the average Joe. The proliferation of monster limousines played perfectly into that.

The Armor Horse Vault XXL Limo Was Pure Excess, And It’s Still That Today

Of course, things are different today, with environmental concerns, severe social inequality issues that need addressing but never are, and the desire of the same public figures to come across as more relatable. Today, monster limousines are not just not around anymore, but are actively frowned upon, which means these former luxury rigs are now relegated to places like Las Vegas, museums, or private collections.

This isn’t a story meant to get into the merits or lack thereof of monster limousines, and least of all whether they were in good taste or not. Back when they started becoming the norm for anyone who was anyone, they were held as the epitome of luxury and the pinnacle of discerning taste, so they were very much in demand. And yes, the word “stylish” was thrown around quite a lot.

The 2009 The Vault is a good example in this sense. When it was introduced, under the official name of the Armor Horse Vault XXL, it was dubbed simply the most luxurious and safest vehicle in the world. The idea to combine the two might seem strange for regular people, but when you’re rich and move in certain circles, a level of paranoia is bound to set in. Presumably. The Vault aimed to help with that, promising enhanced protection with zero compromises on the kind of luxury features the people who sought said protection were already accustomed to.

Look at The Vault through today's lenses, and you’ll probably be amused to see the words “luxury” and “stripper pole” used in the same sentence. And yet, the latter was one of the features The Vault boasted of – an automatically retractable one, no less, which would stow away into the ceiling when it was no longer needed. If there’s anything that spells sophistication, this must be it.

The Vault was based on an International 7300 truck and was built from the ground up into a legit armored party bus, but still retained its Maxxforce DT engine mated to an Allison transmission, capable of developing 245 hp and 620 lb-ft / 870 Nm of torque at 400 rpm. It could carry 26 people – or up to 46, if they were good friends and were willing to forget about personal bubbles – and featured everything needed for them to get their party on while on the road.

The Brinks-like beast was built using UL-rated thermal and composite ballistic panels and came with bullet-resistant windows throughout, as well as the ability to withstand whatever you threw at it, from bullets to grenades. Dual emergency escape hatches were included for a worst-case scenario, and doubled as skylights. Dual emergency gun ports also served that worst-case scenario, in which occupants might have to fend off an attack, but had no secondary function. Five exterior cameras tracked everything outside of the limousine, in preparation for that worst-case scenario.

Assuming no attack, zombie or otherwise, was underway, people inside this massive limo could chill or whatever, and do so in the lap of luxury. The wood-paneled interior had an L-shaped, neon-backlit wet bar and a variety of screens positioned to offer entertaining content to all. An 8,000-watt surround sound system, a DVD player, and a PS3 were part of the standard specs, as was the retractable “entertainment” pole.

The plan was to offer The Vault with four possible different interiors, with relatively self-explanatory names like Jet Setter, Cigar Bar, Mega Yacht, and Shagadelic. Each would come with special color and lighting schemes, different upholstery, different walls, floor, and ceiling, but the maker promised that all fabrics would be specially designed to repel odors and would be of premium quality.

The same plan included the launch of an entire fleet of vehicles of this type: 25 in total. They would make their debut at the Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, when they would take over Miami, Florida, to offer luxurious and very safe rides for players and the countless celebrities in attendance. Pricing for one unit would be $150,000, but for the base model.

In reality, only one such vehicle was built before the company went under – and, with it, all specifics of the build. That one-off made a brief appearance that same year in the music video for “Get Big” by Dallas-based rapper Dorrough, but sadly, the outrageous interior didn’t get too much love from the camera.

Starting with 2013, The Vault moved to Las Vegas, where it probably remains to this day. It’s now rocking a black, gleaming paint-job and the interior has been rearranged and updated (only one TV is left of the original six screens), but thank the powers that be, it still has the entertaining pole. No one would want to be protected and/or party on the road without one.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

