'The American Dream' Limo's Been Rebuilt, It Has a Helipad and Still Holds a World Record

The longest vehicle in the world known as ‘The American Dream’ is now completely restored. The limousine includes amenities fit for a king and it is ready for new adventures after a considerable investment. It also broke its own World Record and can be driven from both ends.
Truth be told, this is a vehicle with an impressive story. It was almost on the brink of extinction, if not for Michael Dezer. He’s the owner of a museum in Florida and saw the car on sale on eBay. He rapidly decided he needed to have it. Not just as memorabilia, but to give it another chance at life.
After over $250,000 spent and almost three years of work, this 1976 Cadillac Eldorado-based limousine now has two working V8s, a pool, a minigolf course, a couple of TVs, a refrigerator, and a helipad. It rides on 26 wheels that have the most appropriate tires and the limo can be occupied by 70 people at the same time.
Originally, in 1987, the limo created by Jay Ohrberg also had a crystal chandelier and a satellite dish.
‘The American Dream’ now measures a little over 100 ft (30 m), with just 1.5 in (3.8 cm) more than when it was previously registered as the world’s longest vehicle.
The restoration team thought about making it electric, but the costs would’ve gone through the roof and the weight would handicap its range.
The vehicle will now sit on display at the Dezerland Park Car Museum, and it can be rented out for special occasions. Keep in mind though, the approval must come from Mr. Dezer himself.
The longest vehicle in the world is made in America and it’s keeping its Guinness World Records “Officially Amazing” crown even after all these years. Its rebirth has been certified.
Previously, the Bugatti Royale Type 41 held the title. But that was a production car, while the limo was the result of a dream for extravagance.
