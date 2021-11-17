Guy Crosses Britain in World’s Smallest Car, a Record-Setting Journey for Charity

There are a lot of reasons why people attempt to break world records and a lot of crazy ways to do it. Alex Orchin is doing it for a noble cause – to raise funds for BBC Children in Need – and in one of the most uncomfortable ways possible. That is, by driving the world’s smallest car across Britain.
A decade ago, the Peel P50 set the world record for the smallest production car. The tiny three-wheeled vehicle is 4.3 feet (134 cm) long, 3.2 feet (100 cm) high, and 3.1 feet (98 cm) wide, and it has a top speed of just 23 mph (37 kph). Not that many people know about it, so when Alex Orchin first saw one on Top Gear, he was immediately hooked. That is when he decided to drive a P50 across the UK, which would have been a world premiere.
Despite their size, the original P50s (the first ones were built in the 1960s) are terribly expensive, so Orchin finally decided to buy a new one, from 2017, based on the original model. His record-breaking journey began on November 13, from John O'Groats in Scotland. According to WalesOnline, Alex hopes to reach his final destination, Land's End, in a maximum of three weeks. The route covers almost 900 miles (1,450 km), but the adventurer believes it will take more than that because of the frequent stops.
Only he knows how uncomfortable it must be to drive around 100 miles (161 km) per day in a vehicle that seems made for toys, not people. Alex certainly draws a lot of attention wherever he goes, so he’s likely to raise a lot of funds also. The interesting “secret” behind this unique journey is that Alex is actually accompanied by a friend in a campervan, where he can keep all of his stuff, so he is not completely alone on this journey.
Alex also told WalesOnline that Peel found out about his plan to drive a P50 and equipped his vehicle with a brand-new engine. And it was worth it because, in Orchin's own words, this tiny car “always steals the show.” He’s documenting this unique journey on YouTube as well, so you can find him there if you want to see what it’s like to drive for so long in the tiniest production car ever made.
