GPS Drawing of a Mustached Man Breaks Guinness World Record, Was Created Riding a Bike

The “pedaling Picasso” is not your conventional artist. He doesn’t use a brush or paint to create his drawings, but rather his bicycle and the Strava tracking app. And with his latest project, he managed to break the Guinness World Record for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours.
Anthony Hoyte is a passionate cyclist from the U.K. who makes riding his bike even more fun than it already is. He comes up with complex drawings using the GPS and the map on the Strava app, with all the street patterns being actual places he’s ridden on his bike.
The whole thing began in 2016 when he participated in Strava Art, a project that encourages you to create a picture of your activity using your GPS computer. It can be various activities such as cycling, running, swimming, hiking, and so on. You can even create the drawings while simply taking a walk.
Over the years, the pedaling Picasso has built a rich portfolio consisting of all sorts of drawings, some simpler and some more complex, like the sitting ducks, his Merry Christmas message, the face of Nottingham, an image of Santa Claus, Frosty the snowman, and many others.
His latest drawing however was a particularly notable one, as it got him a place in the Guinness World Records. Hoyte achieved the record on November 13, for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours. His artwork was a man with a mustache whose outline stretches across London. In order to create the mustached man, the pedaling Picasso had to ride his bike over a distance of 107 km (over 66 miles) and he did it in less than 12 hours. It took him just eight and a half hours to complete the drawing, even though he had to deal with some difficulties along the way.
As for the chosen image, Hoyte explained for Guinness World Records that the mustached man, named Mr. Movember, was inspired by the movement with the same name. Movember is an annual event that takes place every November and encourages men to grow mustaches to show their support for their peers’ health issues.
