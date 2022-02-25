76,000-Mile 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Had No Reserve, Started Bidding Challenge

A 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible is a great way of starting your day (or week) off. Put the roof down, let the wind run through your hair, wear a nice pair of sunglasses, and add a cowboy hat just for a little pazazz. Maybe that’s what got into these bidders. This ivory exterior over a tan interior is just precious.
There aren’t many cars that you can easily call land yachts. This one fits the bill. With an 8.2L V8 under the hood, a length of a little over 224 inches (almost 5.7 meters), and a weight of 5,080 lb (2,3 tons), the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible is a massive gas guzzler. But that’s what makes it so special, so desirable.
Case and point, this BaT auction ended with a surprising bidding war. Before the last 30 minutes, there were just two offers registered. In the last stages of the auction, buyers flocked to find themselves in an outright competition. It took just 15 minutes for the price to go from $16,500 to $21,800. Considering we’re finding ourselves in a health crisis and a new development on the military front in Europe, this is a good sum to receive in exchange for an American legend. Especially when you take into account that only last year there were more Eldorados like this one but in different color combinations sold for under $17,000. There are, of course, more expensive ones out there, but we're looking for a real-world range here, not exceptions to the rule.
There were 14,000 Eldorado Convertible made in 1976, but rarely do we see such an impressive example holding its true character throughout the years.
“The car was originally finished in Phoenician Ivory and has been repainted under previous ownership. Features include a power-operated beige convertible top, a body-colored parade boot, chrome bumpers and trim, quad headlights, a Cadillac “"wreath and crest"” hood ornament, black pinstriping, Soft Ray glass, body side moldings, dual side mirrors, and a single exhaust outlet,” said the seller on BaT.
After 29 bids, the car finds itself in the hands of a very passionate collector that also likes German brands.
There’s even a video of this 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible that shows just how good it drives. It will zap you back in the ‘70s in an instance.
