1986 Cadillac Eldorado Goes From Downsized Coupe to V-Series Marvel in Seconds

Many things changed for the Cadillac Eldorado nameplate throughout twelve generations and its 50-year-long lifespan. Some for the better, others for the worse. Curiously, the transformation process hasn’t stopped just yet.
During its life, Cadillac’s Eldorado has always been kept at or near the top of the line by the luxury automaker. Still, as always, progress means a lot of changes need to occur to make it compatible with every new era. So, Eldorados went from the expensive marvels of the 1950s and 1960s to downsized coupes in the late 1980s.
Still, that meant easy manufacturing – as the model shared platform bits and pieces with the Cadillac Seville, Oldsmobile Toronado and Buick Riviera. It also gave it a leaner, almost sporty (according to the design standards of the time) appearance thanks to the ample weight loss and length reduction. So, it’s no wonder the model eventually morphed into the sleek CTS grand touring coupe.
Now, just to show us the lineage might be gone but not forgotten, Jim – the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media – has decided to revive the eleventh generation 1986 Eldorado for the joy of luxury classic car aficionados. Of course, there’s also a twist to the CGI story, as the premium coupe doesn’t keep its stock appearance.
Instead, the pixel master went for subtle yet modern V-Series traits. And, better yet, he showed the entire transformation in a few “easy” steps. It probably takes a lot of work even though he shows discreet changes. But for us, the transformation is done in a matter of seconds (video embedded below).
So, initially, the Eldorado gets a lower suspension kit, followed by some chrome trim delete. Thirdly, a black grille and some front underside aero bits paint a sportier picture, followed by subtle rear modifications. Last, but not least, come the aftermarket wheels along with the mandatory V-Series badges. And that’s a wrap.
Frankly, it all feels like an appetizer for something more. How about a Blackwing treatment next? After all, it would only involve a few other aero parts, some mechanical tweaks, as well as a mighty supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine swap. What, it’s imagination land after all, right?
Still, that meant easy manufacturing – as the model shared platform bits and pieces with the Cadillac Seville, Oldsmobile Toronado and Buick Riviera. It also gave it a leaner, almost sporty (according to the design standards of the time) appearance thanks to the ample weight loss and length reduction. So, it’s no wonder the model eventually morphed into the sleek CTS grand touring coupe.
Now, just to show us the lineage might be gone but not forgotten, Jim – the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media – has decided to revive the eleventh generation 1986 Eldorado for the joy of luxury classic car aficionados. Of course, there’s also a twist to the CGI story, as the premium coupe doesn’t keep its stock appearance.
Instead, the pixel master went for subtle yet modern V-Series traits. And, better yet, he showed the entire transformation in a few “easy” steps. It probably takes a lot of work even though he shows discreet changes. But for us, the transformation is done in a matter of seconds (video embedded below).
So, initially, the Eldorado gets a lower suspension kit, followed by some chrome trim delete. Thirdly, a black grille and some front underside aero bits paint a sportier picture, followed by subtle rear modifications. Last, but not least, come the aftermarket wheels along with the mandatory V-Series badges. And that’s a wrap.
Frankly, it all feels like an appetizer for something more. How about a Blackwing treatment next? After all, it would only involve a few other aero parts, some mechanical tweaks, as well as a mighty supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine swap. What, it’s imagination land after all, right?