Lincoln Town Car Turns Boxy Coupe to Celebrate the 1990s in Subtle Rendering

Just a few decades ago, good times were rolling for big sedans in America. Take the mighty 1990s for example, when the Blue Oval was very happy to sell the large Ford Crown Victoria , Mercury Grand Marquis or the Lincoln Town Car. 7 photos



This time around, he decided to play with the decade-long-gone, but not forgotten



It lived a long and fruitful life throughout three generations and precisely 30 model years. And although it’s been sent to car Valhalla's greener automotive pastures back in 2011, its styling remains one of the most iconic of the 1990s. That would be thanks to its second incarnation, which lived from 1990 to 1997. And it’s also the focus for Jim’s latest creation.



After playing with station wagons for a while, it seems the CGI expert went into a coupe-drawing period, as he recently messed up with a Pontiac Grand Am GXP, a Nissan Sentra SE-R and an Oldsmobile Achieva. Now he probably remembered the streamlined Mark VIII coupe, but decided the boxy lines of the Town Car are much better.



So, the four-door sedan subtly lost a couple of doors and went for a bit of sporty flair. Not of the





