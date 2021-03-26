1998 Lincoln Mark VIII Collectors Edition With Low Miles Is Worth $44,900

This has to be one of the strangest cars we've seen somebody collect. While your grandpa's used Lincoln Mark VIII might go for around $5,000, this one is apparently worth a whole lot of money.
Vanguard Motors has a habit of showing off the shiniest American classics you've ever seen. But the Mark VIII stands out among the Firebirds, Mustangs, and vintage trucks. It's not shaped like a classic car or a modern one for that matter, but there might be a growing market for these things.
The unit with very low miles was put up for sale about three weeks ago and we were shocked to see it had found a new home. While the price isn't listed anymore, we do know that it was being offered for $44,900. So somebody must have always wanted a perfect Mark VIII for his collection.
This 2-door is a dinosaur, the last full-sized, rear-wheel-drive American luxury land yacht. It was supposed to comfortable for long trips, but that's not what customers wanted, and sales stopped in 1998. Cadillac also had the last Eldorado coupe at the time and these monstrosities are largely forgotten because of the arrival of SUVs.
However, there are a few things that make the Mark VIII special, starting with the engine. Under the hood is a 4.6-liter all-aluminum 32-valve V8. It was quite specific to this car at first, but Ford did put it in the Mustang Cobra which was quite popular because of the decent horsepower numbers it was making. While it's considerably heavier, the Lincoln will still accelerate relatively quickly.
This car is in fantastic shape, having only done 3,500 miles. Essentially, it's a time capsule from that era with no underbody rust and a working air suspension system. Sometimes, that malfunctions, and owners install regular springs. The immaculate Cordovan Metallic Paint finish is matched with 16-inch chrome wheels and a two-tone tan leather interior. The cabin is amazingly evocative of that era, with dark walnut wood trim and lots of large buttons everywhere.
The unit with very low miles was put up for sale about three weeks ago and we were shocked to see it had found a new home. While the price isn't listed anymore, we do know that it was being offered for $44,900. So somebody must have always wanted a perfect Mark VIII for his collection.
This 2-door is a dinosaur, the last full-sized, rear-wheel-drive American luxury land yacht. It was supposed to comfortable for long trips, but that's not what customers wanted, and sales stopped in 1998. Cadillac also had the last Eldorado coupe at the time and these monstrosities are largely forgotten because of the arrival of SUVs.
However, there are a few things that make the Mark VIII special, starting with the engine. Under the hood is a 4.6-liter all-aluminum 32-valve V8. It was quite specific to this car at first, but Ford did put it in the Mustang Cobra which was quite popular because of the decent horsepower numbers it was making. While it's considerably heavier, the Lincoln will still accelerate relatively quickly.
This car is in fantastic shape, having only done 3,500 miles. Essentially, it's a time capsule from that era with no underbody rust and a working air suspension system. Sometimes, that malfunctions, and owners install regular springs. The immaculate Cordovan Metallic Paint finish is matched with 16-inch chrome wheels and a two-tone tan leather interior. The cabin is amazingly evocative of that era, with dark walnut wood trim and lots of large buttons everywhere.